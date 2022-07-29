Watch: BTS’ j-hope makes a smashing debut on HYBE labelmate Zico’s new YouTube show Give me a Minute

BTS’ j-hope and HYBE artist Zico are collaborating on something exciting.

Talented solo artist and producer Zico will be launching his very own, YouTube original show titled Give me a Minute on July 29 at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST). The show will follow Zico as he experiences an unexpected encounter with a new guest each week, interviewing them for only 5 short minutes.

The first guest on Zico's Give Me a Minute will be BTS member j-hope. Although they are both labelmates, this is the first time that several fans will see Zico and j-hope interacting in one single frame.

In the short trailer released, Zico reveals that he has not done any major preparation to ask questions to his first guest BTS’ j-hope. He said that will go with the flow and ask questions spontaneously like a friend.

Check out the trailer below:

HYBE fans are excited to watch BTS’ j-hope and Zico together on “Give me a Minute”

BTS ARMY and Zicovas (the unofficial name of Zico’s fandom) are excited to watch the BTS member and Zico interact together.

From the preview that was shared, it is quite clear that the show's general mood will be humorous, fun and chaotic with a quick interview setup.

Fans who watched the trailer are wondering what kind of rapid-fire questions Zico will ask the Bangtan member. Additionally, they are just as excited to see how the MORE singer will respond to the questions.

Given how the labelmates are both rappers and hip-hop artists, fans hope that the two can vibe to some music together. They are also hoping that the two artists would indulge in a fun rap battle with one another.

Zico had previously attended j-hope's pre-release bash to celebrate his solo album Jack in the Box. The event was attended by Tiger JK, Jessi, Yoon Mirae, HyunA, and Heize PH1, among other artists. This is another reason fans are excited to see the two stars collaborate on camera.

Give me a Minute will release new episodes every Friday at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST).

BTS’ j-hope makes interesting revelations about his upcoming Lollapalooza debut on IU’s Palette

Brace yourselves ARMY, “Hobipalooza” is coming!

The artist let a few details slip about what fans can expect from the performance during a recent interview on IU‘s Palette. He believes headlining Lollapalooza is the next big step for him to “break out of the box” and become a more well-rounded solo artist.

The Safety Zone crooner dropped some spoilers of what fans can look forward to during his debut Lollapalooza performance. The hour-long performance will have 16-17 sounds and will definitely be the event of the year for fans

ARMYs are hopeful that the BTS member will perform songs from his second solo album Jack in the Box, including pre-release track MORE and fan-favourite track, Equal Sign.

During the interview, he said:

“You’ll be able to feel what I feel and see the world as I do. Rather than an exaggerated explanation, you’ll know why I said this when you see me on stage”.

The Bangtan singer will be the main headliner for July 31, making him the first Korean artist to headline the main stage for the Chicago-based music festival.

The performances will be live-streamed on the Weverse App/PC and Weverse TV App.

The MORE singer’s performance as the main headliner will be broadcast live on Sunday, July 31, 9 pm CT. This would be 1 pm KST on Monday, August 1 for fans in Korea and 9:30 am IST on August 1 for the Indian fans.

