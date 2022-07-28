Fans go berserk over surprise ep of IU’s Palette feat BTS’ j-hope

The latest episode of IU’s Palette featured BTS’ j-hope as a surprise guest. There was no news or update from anyone’s side regarding the appearance. The unexpected collaboration was not anticipated by the artists' fans. Naturally, they were ecstatic.

Soon after the episode’s release on July 28, the ARMY fandom was in shambles as they saw the BTS member’s unseen side. The multi-talented duo performed each other’s songs, shared fun conversations, talked about their childhood, their dreams and more.

The show includes a segment where the host and the guests sing each other’s songs with a live band. The duo performed = (Equal Sign) and Pierrot laughs at us. It was one of the most beloved moments for fans.

@_IUofficial While we all manifesting for IU ft. SUGA in IU's upcoming concert, suddenly we got Jhope with IU singing Equal Sign first rn ahhh @_IUofficial While we all manifesting for IU ft. SUGA in IU's upcoming concert, suddenly we got Jhope with IU singing Equal Sign first rn ahhh 😭😭😭😭😭😭https://t.co/WqqHrx3m2l

BTS' j-hope makes his first solo promotion appearance on IU’s Palette

As the biggest boy group, BTS hardly partook in any solo promotions. With j-hope starting the chain of solo releases, his promotions for Jack in the Box, no matter how small, was a breath of fresh air for fans. What took them by surprise was his feature on the Love Poem singer's talk show, IU’s Palette.

IU’s Palette dropped a surprise episode featuring BTS’ j-hope on July 28. The Jack in the Box rapper and the Lilac singer both began the show shyly as it was the first time they were talking to each other, revealed the popular singer-songwriter IU.

The host tried to loosen the atmosphere by sharing four similarities between her and the Jack in the Box rapper. Their love of mint chocolate, idolizing and growing up with the first-gen idol group g.o.d, being scared of water and turning silent after getting drunk were the things the duo shared.

During the final point, the show played a clip of j-hope getting drunk at the famous Festa dinner that has now become a meme. Needless to say, fans loved the inclusion and the similarities.

As the first solo variety show promotional video, j-hope's episode on IU’s Palette has already garnered 2.1 million views in just six hours.

Another major event was Equal Sign's first live performance. Jack in the Box was released on July 15 and fans believed that they would directly witness a live performance of the songs at Lollapalooza. However, j-hope surprised fans with a small performance on IU’s Palette.

The BTS member also talked about choosing IU's Palette for his promotions. He said,

"You're good at drawing out sincerity from an artist. I heard you sing each other's songs. That requires respect from each other. Considering such aspects, I thought this was a good program to appear on."

He also performed her songs, taught her some dance moves, and more. Fans loved the energy of the duo and their interactions. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Aina Hikari @ainahikarii Cant believe im witnessing IU and Jhope talking to each other like this 🥹🥹🥹 Cant believe im witnessing IU and Jhope talking to each other like this 🥹🥹🥹https://t.co/Db0VbC7cFe

🌙 @jieunbbyy when IU said jhope kept avoiding her eye contact so she always try to look at him during their duet and when their eyes met, jhope’s eyes are shaking lmao the power of iu when IU said jhope kept avoiding her eye contact so she always try to look at him during their duet and when their eyes met, jhope’s eyes are shaking lmao the power of iu 😭 https://t.co/o1EtuSaIOG

ً @jeunstills JHOPE: “i was a middle school senior when i passed the jyp open audition. from there, i auditioned for bighit and i was very lucky, the timing was right.”



IU: “but it’s not all luck! i’ve tried it, you can’t cheat. you must have had skill from a very young age.” JHOPE: “i was a middle school senior when i passed the jyp open audition. from there, i auditioned for bighit and i was very lucky, the timing was right.”IU: “but it’s not all luck! i’ve tried it, you can’t cheat. you must have had skill from a very young age.” https://t.co/WstBOb5YKi

Serendy💜🇲🇽 j.m♡ PJM1 @Annie_Chimchim this is not real, jhope and IU together are so magnificent i love them🤩 this is not real, jhope and IU together are so magnificent i love them🤩 https://t.co/8i0lJm7riE

camsᴵᵁ⁵ ⑰ 🐣 • Iinom lang ako ng tubig @IUSunbaenim The fact that Jhope didn't go to any Korean interviews/shows to promote his album but he came to IU’s palette. Wow her power The fact that Jhope didn't go to any Korean interviews/shows to promote his album but he came to IU’s palette. Wow her power 👸

kamille 🌅 The Golden Hour @mingukiu but it's really crazy iu's small youtube show is like the place to be. some artists like song kang ho, kang dong won, jhope, and gong yoo who don't appear much or at all in other variety shows, you can find them there. i'm really curious who other guests she will keep getting. but it's really crazy iu's small youtube show is like the place to be. some artists like song kang ho, kang dong won, jhope, and gong yoo who don't appear much or at all in other variety shows, you can find them there. i'm really curious who other guests she will keep getting.

This is not the first time IU and BTS' worlds have clashed. The singer previously worked with SUGA on her track eight. SUGA worked as a producer and together, they won multiple awards for the same.

The next scheduled activity for j-hope is headlining the annual music festival Lollapalooza. The idol already touched down in Chicago on July 25. He will be performing on Sunday, July 31. The event will be available to stream on the Weverse TV App. Check out all about it here.

