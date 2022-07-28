Weverse TV App: Livestream details, time, and all about j-hope and TXT's Lollapalooza 2022 performances

It is time for j-hope stans, BTS fandom ARMY, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER fandom MOA to get excited together.

On Wednesday, July 27, streaming giant Weverse confirmed that they will be live-streaming BTS’ j-hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s performances at the Chicago-based music festival Lollapalooza.

The performances will be live-streamed on the Weverse App/PC and Weverse TV App.

The MORE singer’s debut performance as the main headliner will be broadcast live on Sunday, July 31, 9 PM CT, which is equivalent to Monday, August 1, 1 PM KST. Indian fans can catch the performance at 9:30 AM IST on August 1.

Quintet TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s much-awaited performance will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 30, 7:45 PM CT, which is equivalent to Sunday, July 31, 9:45 AM KST/ 6:15 am IST.

ARMY and MOA should be aware that Weverse Live supports streaming only in regions outside the US. However, there is nothing to worry about because American streaming platform Hulu will also broadcast the performances.

ARMYs and MOAs are hyped to watch j-hope and TXT members take center stage at Lollapalooza 2022

Fans of BIG HIT MUSIC artists are in for a double treat this weekend as BTS’ star dancer and performer j-hope and Gen 4 pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be seen taking center stage at Lollapalooza 2022.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the Arson singer and TXT have joined the lineup for Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that takes place in Chicago.

The Bangtan member is the headliner for July 31, making him the first Korean artist to headline the main stage of a major US music festival. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be making their music festival debut with Lollapalooza 2022.

Lollapalooza 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 28 to July 31 in Grant Park, Chicago. j-hope will be headlining the festival on Sunday night at the Bud Light Stage, while TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be performing a day prior on Saturday at the Solana x Perry's stage.

On July 25, the BTS member left for Chicago from the Incheon International Airport to attend and perform at the reputed music festival. He looked dapper in a black ganjee paired with a matching netted jacket and black-coloured shorts.With his nails painted black and his hair slightly tousled, he definitely owned airport fashion.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is currently stationed in the United States for their first world tour, ACT: LOVE SICK. This will be their first in-person concert since their debut in 2019. The Gen 4 group could not hold any physical concerts in the last two years due to the pandemic and will be making their US music festival debut with Lollapalooza 2022.

BTS’ j-hope makes Billboard history with solo album Jack in the Box

According to Billboard, on July 25, Jack in the Box ranked 17 on the Billboard 200 chart. This makes him the first Korean solo artist to have two albums in the top 40 of the Billboard 200. In March 2018, his debut mixtape Hope World was ranked 38 on the Billboard 200. His fellow BTS rappers SUGA and RM took the 11th and 26th spots, respectively, on the chart.

Moreover, j-hope’s title track Arson ranked at 96th place on this week's main single chart Hot 100. His pre-release track MORE took 82nd place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

j-hope is the fourth K-pop artist to enter the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 at the same time.

The Chicago-based music festival Lollapalooza will be coming to India next year. Lollapalooza India will be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, 2023.