BTS x CASETiFY Permission to Dance collection: Where to buy, price and all you need to know

South Korean pop group BTS has partnered up with CASETiFY to release limited edition tech accessories.

Through CASETiFY's latest collaboration with BTS, the duo will release seveal items. These include balloons, multi-colored disco balls, and retro jukeboxes splashed atop phone cases and other tech accessories. The global phone case company took the imagery from the band's chart-topping single "Permission to Dance," which inspired the new collection.

The collection will go on sale starting July 26 at 1 a.m. PST. The BTS x CASETiFY Permission to Dance collection will be available online exclusively for Casetify Club members who sign up for push notifications on the brand's Co-Lab app on July 25 at 8 p.m. PST.

The CASETiFY and BTS collaboration is inspired by septet's 2021 track 'Permission to Dance'

The South Korean company and CASETiFY are releasing their fifth limited edition tech accessory collection. The Co-Lab collection is priced between $30 and $100 and pays homage to the band's hit single Permission to Dance. The collection includes cases and accessories for Apple and Android devices. The two have also collaborated previously, on items which have since sold out. They have featured pieces inspired by other chart-topping hits such as Butter and Dynamite.

Permission to Dance lyrics can be found on all of the products, including "Live just like we're golden" and "Ain't nothing that can stop how we move." The collection subtly nods to the song's video, such as the purple balloon and floral motif.

The upcoming collection includes iPhones, AirPods, Macbooks, and iPad protective cases. It also features tech accessories such as phone chargers, phone charms, and AirTag holders. The collection boasts the brand's new pillow case, which retails for $50 and is made of an ultra-plush material in a violet hue.

This is the fifth collection from the Hong Kong-based electronics company and the septet. The previous BTS x CASETiFY collaboration revolved around the band's hit summer single Butter.

Given how quickly their previous collections sold out, fans can sign up for CASETiFY's waiting list to increase their chances of snagging the sought-after items. They can also join the CASETiFY Club on the Co-Lab app to be added to the waiting list. Once the collection is available, they will receive push notifications.

CASETiFY offers Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, and Impact Crush cases for select Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel devices. Not to mention cases for Apple MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, and AirTags, as well as Apple Watch straps, magnetic charging pads, and beaded charm straps.

CASETiFY CEO and co-founder Wes Ng spoke to Variety regarding the collaboration:

"We couldn't be more excited to continue our tech accessory partnership with BTS. In the fifth installment of our collaboration series, shoppers will find a brand-new capsule inspired by their song 'Permission to Dance,' serving as an everyday reminder to radiate love and positivity."

The latest collection comes after the band's three-disc Proof Anthology, which was released in June, coinciding with pop-up shops in Los Angeles and New York. The Grammy-winning group is currently on hiatus as the members work on individual projects.

The band is yet to announce an official return to the studio. But they have confirmed a collaboration track with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco, "Bad Decisions," which will be released on August 5.

