"I'm working on a lot of songs": BTS' V shares solo album progress and the challenges he's facing

As of June 15, 2022, K-pop boy group BTS announced that the members would be taking a temporary break to focus on individual projects. The nine-member group consisting of members RM, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V, revealed the news during the group's 2022 Festa Dinner while celebrating their 9th-anniversary debut in the K-pop music industry.

After nine years of tremendous success and mind-blowing musical productions, the members decided it was time to focus on solo activities while remaining as a group.

In a recent vlog released on the group's official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV, titled BTS VLOG, group member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, took the opportunity to discuss his solo debut album with fans. Known for having an eye for perfection, the K-pop idol stated that he was rather indecisive as to what he should produce. He stated:

"I decided to branch out and try new genres I’ve always wanted to try so I’m working on a lot of songs right now."

BTS' V shares his opinion on being objective when it comes to music

While the K-pop juggernauts revealed their desire to take time apart as a group, ARMYs will not be left stranded as the members are gearing up to release solo music.

In a recent solo vlog titled V DRIVE VLOG, the Christmas Tree singer opened up about struggling with releasing his own music over the years.

However, given the current state of affairs, the group’s new solo ventures will give him the opportunity to work and learn new things. BTS' V said:

"For the past four years I’ve been hesitant and indecisive and now I’m finally doing it so I want to produce everything since I have the opportunity and I’m talking with a lot of directors too. So I’m studying and working hard so ARMY could think it’s really high quality."

Although he is trying to learn everything he can, BTS' V admitted that he is currently indecisive about what genre to try due to the different music styles in the business. In order to achieve quality work, V stated that he has to narrow down his options and focus.

"I have so many things I want to try. So many things. If I do everything on my list I have to shoot eight music videos. I was like ‘Huh? How did this happen?’ So I narrowed it down to that."

The Butter crooner further stated that his goal for producing his first full album is to ensure that every song is enjoyable. V explained that he wants to be proud of each release and confessed that he doesn’t want to become like other artists who are not satisfied with their work.

He likened his album-making process to the video game Tetris, where all the pieces need to fall in place perfectly to achieve a successful win.

"It never fits perfectly like a game of Tetris. I was always like ‘No, this isn’t it. I dont’ want to use this one’ and it kept getting put off."

Despite working diligently to create a perfect album, BTS' V reassured ARMY that their patience would be fruitful since he plans on showing off his many skills while exploring different genres of music.

"There’s a lot more that I want to show now so I realized the album doesn’t need to be one genre. I decided to branch out and try new genres I’ve always wanted to try so I’m working on a lot of songs right now."

Meanwhile, BTS' J-Hope is the first member to release his solo album, Jack In The Box, on July 15, 2022. The K-pop idol has also pre-released the track MORE with an official music video for the same.

The talented artist will also be headlining Lollapalooza, one of the biggest annual music festivals in the US, on July 31, 2022. With this exciting news, BTS' J-Hope has become the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major US music festival.

