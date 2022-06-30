BTS’ V bedazzled fashion experts and others at Paris Fashion Week

BTS’ V takes luxury brand Celine's Paris Fashion Week for Men’s Summer/Spring Collection 2023 by storm. To no surprise, the K-pop idol has caught the attention of famous fashion experts and various media outlets.

The K-pop idol was dressed in a sequined black top complemented with a bold red leather jacket paired with black leather pants. However, the game changer was the statement neck piece which made the idol stand out even in the ocean of high fashion. The look has been lauded by fashion experts and fans across the world.

George Hollen, a famous British fashion expert and YouTuber, was awed by the 26-year-old idol's charismatic style and aura. He opined on the artist’s fashion throughout Paris fashion week.

"I am obsessed, I'm still not over it...He knows he looks good."

Commenting directly on the attire at fashion week, he said:

"The look is attention-grabbing from the color palette to the textures.... The attitude and the vibe is just attention-grabbing.... He 100% delivered."

This edition of the prestigious Celine’s Paris Fashion Week for Men’s Summer/Spring collection was V’s debut at the event. The songwriter and vocalist was personally invited to the event by Hedi Slimane, the creative director of Celine.

BTS’ V gets praise from media outlets and fans

"It was the first public appearance of V and fans turned out en masse to get a glimpse of the superstar leading to the show venue at Palais de Tokyo be mobbed by thousands of devotees screaming and shouting fan chants"- Women's Wear Daily on Celine S/S 23

Even before the event kicked-off in earnest, V floored the crowd. His chic sense of style and rich suave fashion befit the Parisian vibe. Further, fashion experts noted that the K-pop superstar always dressed aptly for the occasion and effortlessly became the center of attention even in the fashion hub.

George Holland, who analyzed the Korean artist’s look starting from the airport to the runway, was mesmerized by the singer’s looks at all occasions.

A media outlet amazed by BTS’ V’s look is ParisMatch, a renowned French magazine which made a video montage of Celine’s couture show and titled it V of BTS the Megastar in the Celine Fashion week Show. The magazine commenting on the idol said,

"A wind of madness on the Parisian Fashion week. The Kpop star, Kim Taehyung, well known by his stage name V and a member of the group BTS, made a triumphal arrival."

The video tells how Kim Taehyung was the main character of the night



@ ParisMatch a famous French magazine made a video montage of the Celine Fashion Show called « V of BTS the megastar in the Celine Fashion week Show». The video tells how Kim Taehyung was the main character of the night

The media outlet Washington Post in its report, Celine’s Razzmatazz, said,

"Screaming and crying fans thronged both sides... Yet they had not turned out for designer Hedi Slimane fashions, but for a glimpse of one the world most adulated popstars: Kim Taehyung, aka V from BTS."

"Screaming & crying fans thronged both sides.. Yet they had not turned out for designer Hedi Slimane fashions, but for glimpse of one the world most adulated popstar: Kim Taehyung, aka V from BTS"



"Screaming & crying fans thronged both sides.. Yet they had not turned out for designer Hedi Slimane fashions, but for glimpse of one the world most adulated popstar: Kim Taehyung, aka V from BTS" - The Washington Post

Another popular French magazine, Voici, said that K-pop idol V aka Kim Taehyong was the main character at fashion week.

“Kim Taehyung caused a tidal wave at the Celine runway. V confirms his status as a fashion icon.”

« Kim Taehyung caused a tidal wave at the Celine runway »



« Kim Taehyung caused a human tide never seen before at the Palais de Tokyo »



« V confirms his status as a fashion icon »



Another famous French Magazine VOICI talked about the main character Kim Taehyung. « Kim Taehyung caused a tidal wave at the Celine runway » « Kim Taehyung caused a human tide never seen before at the Palais de Tokyo » « V confirms his status as a fashion icon »

Praises for the global heartthrob went beyond the usual fashion connoisseurs. An Arab media outlet commented on V’s groundbreaking impact at the Fashion Week and said,

“V caused the streets of Paris to close down.”

TTP @thetaeprint [INFO] Arabian News channel MBC4 reported on Taehyung’s appearance at Paris Fashion week for Celine S/S 23



“V caused the streets of Paris to close down”

[INFO] Arabian News channel MBC4 reported on Taehyung's appearance at Paris Fashion week for Celine S/S 23 "V caused the streets of Paris to close down"

Famous fashion magazine StyleMagazineItalia also commented on the idol’s presence in the fashion week,

“The event conceived by the Creative Director Hedi Slimane and staged at the Palais de Tokyo titled Dysfunctional Bauhaus, was accompanied by important social coverage given the presence of V from BTS.”

So, suffice to say BTS’ V has made a lasting impression in one of the world’s biggest high fashion events and has left the world wanting more of his fashion statements.

