5 most fashionable K-pop idols: BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and more

Not only do K-pop idols inspire, entertain, and appeal to fans with their great music, but they have also become fashion influencers for a large audience. Hence, it is okay to mistake them for regular fashion models sometimes.

With their quirky, stunning, and fantastic fashion and attire, K-pop idols like G-Dragon, SVT's Mingyu, BTS' J-hope, and many more have already impressed fans. On top of that, they also help build smaller brands and level-up engagements for fashion labels.

Since Korean music, film, and food are taking over the world, people seem to be invested in their fashion too. The following are five K-pop idols you need to follow the most exquisite fashion influences.

These K-pop idols can easily transform a basic outfit into a luxury ensemble

1) BIGBANG's G-Dragon

Known for his vast influence, G-Dragon, the leader of BIGBANG, is dubbed the biggest fashion icon in the K-pop industry. The singer-rapper is also a fashion designer and owns his fashion line called PEACEMINUSONE.

In the past, the G-Dragon brand has collaborated with Nike to launch a line of staggering sneakers. On top of that, his influence is another reason behind LVMH's $50 million investment in YG Entertainment. The Oh Yeah singer is easily one of the most fashionable K-pop idols ever.

2) BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung

BTS V HOTRENDS @v_hotrends

it's related to Kim Taehyung outfit Celine Tailcoat in Leopard



FASHION KING BTS V

BON VOYAGE KIM TAEHYUNG

CELINE became a breakout topic #1 with a peak on Google Trends as it's related to Kim Taehyung outfit Celine Tailcoat in Leopard

BTS' V comes second on the list of most fashionable K-pop idols. The Winter Bear crooner recently made headlines for his well-executed look at the Celine Paris Fashion Week show. Apart from that, BTS' V knows how to be a cynosure at every event. While his handsome features and aura are one reason behind his vast fandom, always showing up in a perfect ensemble is another factor.

The Louis Vuitton global ambassador likes to maintain an exotic charm and elevate his personality with his outfits. V is also known for his love of vintage clothing.

3) BLACKPINK's Jennie

'Ri @RapperVocalist Among all kpop idols who's being named "Human+their brand" i think Jennie's "THE HUMAN CHANEL" is the one on Top. I mean, once you hear the name "HUMAN CHANEL" the first person and name you'd think of - will be no other than "JENNIE KIM". I mean Look!



Among all kpop idols who's being named "Human+their brand" i think Jennie's "THE HUMAN CHANEL" is the one on Top. I mean, once you hear the name "HUMAN CHANEL" the first person and name you'd think of - will be no other than "JENNIE KIM".

Kim Jennie of BLACKPINK also called the human Chanel, is a huge name among many K-pop lovers. The singer-rapper is mainly known for her feminine yet dark styling concept; needless to say, she always succeeds. The Solo singer is a member of the biggest K-pop girl group, and she surely knows how to play the part.

Jennie has a colossal fandom with more than 67 million followers on Instagram alone. On top of that, she has brands like Chanel, Calvin Klien, Gentle Monster, Hera, and more under her name.

4) MAMAMOO's Hwasa

Labeled one of the hottest and boldest K-pop idols in the industry, Hwasa has created a certain brand for herself regarding fashion. The savage and laid-back Maria singer is not shy about displaying her natural physique despite getting hate comments from the Knetizens.

Due to her immense talent, she chose to transform the hate comments into successful BOPs and garner more fans from several corners of the world. More than that, the singer-rapper often likes to dress in a casual and chic fit.

5) GOT7's Jackson Wang

Another K-pop rapper who can be easily mistaken for a fashion model is GOT7's, Jackson Wang. The Chinese-born South Korean idol is not only one of the chicest K-pop idols in the industry but also creates buzz for his high-end and elegant picks.

Jackson also owns a high-end streetwear fashion brand, TEAM WANG, based in Shanghai, China. Apart from his top-notch selection of clothes, the singer owns a magnificent assortment of accessories. Jackson is also the face of FENDI and Armani Beauty.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

