5 times BLACKPINK’s Jennie gave us serious airport fashion goals

BLACKPINK's Jennie has time and again proved her status as a fashion icon. The model and singer has endorsed or modeled for several luxury brands like Chanel, Calvin Klein, Boucheron, etc.

Not only is she incredibly talented when it comes to her music, but she also curates her style carefully to match the theme. The music video for her solo debut Solo was praised by fans because she sported the perfect outfits for the aesthetic.

riri开🍑 @jennsruby i'm so excited for jennie's comeback because she styled herself and chose her outfits for SOLO, now imagine her mastermind planning her comeback's outfits. the visuals are gonna be insane. so will the music, since she's now given and recognised creative freedom i'm so excited for jennie's comeback because she styled herself and chose her outfits for SOLO, now imagine her mastermind planning her comeback's outfits. the visuals are gonna be insane. so will the music, since she's now given and recognised creative freedom https://t.co/ywtQuIDepH

She was also invited by Vogue Korea to be their cover model for the March 2021 issue. She planned the look completely by herself and then modeled for the photoshoot.

BLACKPINK's Jennie does not need red carpets and fashion weeks to display her expertise in fashion. She makes sure that her outfits are impeccable even for airport appearances. As she walks into the airport, her confidence and her OOTD make it seem like she is walking down a runway. Here are 5 of her best airport looks that we cannot help but gush over.

BLACKPINK'S Jennie never misses when it comes to curating the perfect airport outfits

As one of the most influential artists in South Korea, Jennie has created multiple fashion trends. From 'Jennie Pin' trending No. 2 on Naver's search list to the two-toned hairstyle during the How You Like That era, the K-pop idol's fashion garners attention anywhere and everywhere. Her airport fashion is always on point and we will always take inspiration from these five airport outfits sported by the Solo star.

1) Chic in Chanel

JENNIEKIMJENNIE @JNK19960116 Human Chanel is going to Paris Fashion Week!!! I was so worried for the past few days that Jennie won’t attend, and I’m so relieved now!!! Fashionista of Blackpink!!! 🖤

Fashion icon of this generation!!! #BLACKPINK #JENNIE #HUMANCHANEL #CHANEL_JENNIE FINALLY!!!Human Chanel is going to Paris Fashion Week!!! I was so worried for the past few days that Jennie won’t attend, and I’m so relieved now!!! Fashionista of Blackpink!!! 🖤Fashion icon of this generation!!! FINALLY!!! 👏🎉🎊 Human Chanel is going to Paris Fashion Week!!! I was so worried for the past few days that Jennie won’t attend, and I’m so relieved now!!! Fashionista of Blackpink!!! 🖤💕Fashion icon of this generation!!! 😎😎😎 #BLACKPINK #JENNIE #HUMANCHANEL #CHANEL_JENNIE https://t.co/kYz9orOvD3

BLACKPINK's Jennie has a deep-rooted love for the French luxury house and she can be spotted wearing the classic insignia quite often. Considering that she is now the global ambassador for the luxury brand, it would be fair to say that her love was reciprocated.

She left for Paris Fashion Week in 2018 dressed in her patron label. She paired a Chanel crackled shearling black coat with a black jeans and a plain white shirt. The straight hair looked sleek and elegant, while she chose to accentuate her look with a statement Gabrielle Hobo bag from the same brand and black boots.

2) Glam in white

Pulling off the off-duty model aesthetic like no other, BLACKPINK's Jennie stole the spotlight as she left for the Chanel Fragrance Launch of 2018. She wore the classic combination of a white shirt and light blue denim jeans, but made it more glamorous.

She opted for a white shirt which looked to be fashioned after a blazer and gorgeous puffed sleeves. The light blue faded jeans and pointed nude heels elevated the look further while the Chanel statement handbag was the cherry on top.

3) Flannel, but sophisticated

While leaving for London in 2020, Jennie was spotted at the Incheon Airport looking absolutely stunning in a grey-on-grey look. She channeled her inner CEO and paired a monochrome turtleneck top with grey pleated trousers and a pair of square black shades.

The BLACKPINK member then toned down the formal vibe of the look by throwing on a black and grey cropped flannel shirt alongside white trefoil shoes. A simple locket and a black leather mini-backpack completed the look.

4) Luxurious streetwear

Streetwear is in, and BLACKPINK's Jennie reminded us of that in the coolest way. She was seen at her casual best at the Incheon Airport in 2019 as she wore a black Calvin Klein bralette over side split trousers. The white Chanel cardigan on top added an unexpected touch of elegance and femininity. She accessorized with a Chanel baseball cap, a belt, and a small black bag at her side. She looked quite spunky, and ready to take on the world.

5) Formals, but make them comfy

The BLACKPINK member gave us major outfit goals at the Incheon Airport in 2020 when she made formalwear look exceedingly cozy.

The brilliant contrast of the structured beige pinstriped blazer with the soft blue Ralph Lauren sweater and slouchy black wide legged trousers was fashion genius. She looked perfectly comfortable, and ready to walk into any meeting room. The sophisticated look had just a touch of playfulness because of the two front pigtails.

She finished the look with a pair of white Adidas shoes and a Chanel bowling bag.

