BLACKPINK's Jennie returns to personal YouTube channel with an adorable fan reaction video

Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently greeted fans and gave them a surprise with some new content. The K-pop idol uploaded a fun-filled video to her official YouTube channel, discussing her self-care routine and daily habits.

While fans look up to Jennie as a role model and a superstar, many wanted to know how she manages her fabulous lifestyle. Being a celebrity is not always easy, and Jennie dished out a few tips on how to maintain healthy habits and thoughts.

In her most recent video, Jennie also spoke about her new YouTube channel and said that she has been extremely curious to explore the comment section and read comments about her or related to her as written by fans.

BLACKPINK's Jennie reads heartwarming fan comments in her new YouTube video

BLACKPINK Jennie’s recent YouTube video shows the singer speaking about her beauty routines for both the day and the night. She also gave some tips on day-to-day morning rituals that she loves to follow after waking up.

While ending her self-care routine video, the Ice Cream crooner stated that she had become very curious about the comment section ever since she created her official YouTube channel. Jennie’s staff members prompted her to scroll through the comments immediately after so she could randomly place her finger on a comment and read it out loud.

Upon hearing the exciting suggestion, Jennie quickly agreed to the fun challenge. She said:

"Oh! I really want to do that!."

Jennie went on to scroll through the comment section of her recent Hawaii vlog and came across an adorable fan comment in English that perfectly summed up the personality of the BOOMBAYAH singer. The comment read:

"Her fashion sense is so beautiful and classy. She’s not just an idol but also someone who’s normal and likes cute things like me. I love you Jennie!! Hope you had a great time. Can’t wait to see you again in a fantastic vlog. Thank you for this one!!."

The fan's heartwarming comment made Jennie blush and a wide smile appeared on the singer’s charming face. She said:

"It’s such a nice comment."

BLACKPINK's Jennie then decided to take on a mini-challenge and look for fan comments in Korean because she would really like to read them. The BLACKPINK rapper stated:

"I’ll try reading out a Korean comment! I really like finding Korean comments! What’s that expression? Find one out of many… Yeah something like finding a needle in a haystack. It’s like a challenge for myself."

After successfully finding a comment in Korean, Jennie read it out loud and said that she found a journal-like comment. The fan had commented about Jennie’s recent Hawaii trip:

"The scenery in Hawaii is amazing. I wish I could go there too. They say Hawaii is the best place to go on a vacation."

Although the comment did not focus on or describe anything about Jennie in particular, the K-pop idol agreed with the fan’s comment and said that she really recommends Hawaii for a beautiful and memorable vacation.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie also spoke about her newly created channel on the platform, promising fans that she will work hard to release more content for fans to enjoy. She said that she would consult with her crew members about adding more exciting videos like Q&A sessions with the Blinks and creating a nickname for her subscribers on YouTube.

