BLACKPINK's 'BOOMBAYAH' becomes first K-pop music video to hit 1.4 million views

BLACKPINK has once again made history on YouTube as the girl group’s debut music video, BOOMBAYAH, recently hit 1.4 million views on the online streaming platform. The K-pop female artists have become the first K-pop act in the music industry to achieve this, further proving their global fame and popularity.

Despite being on an extended hiatus, the group continues to update fans about their day-to-day activities on their individual Instagram handles. Each member is currently working on different projects and posing as muses for different fashion brands.

Most recently, group member Jennie collaborated with eyewear brand Gentle Monster and invented numerous exclusive 'Jennie X Gentle Monster' designs appropriately called Jentle Monster.

BLACKPINK's music video 'BOOMBAYAH' reaches new milestone in the group's discography

On April 23, 2022, the K-pop girl group’s debut hitmaker music video, BOOMBAYAH, exceeded 1.4 million views on the quartet’s official YouTube channel, making it the first K-pop debut music video in history to achieve this landmark.

The group’s agency, YG Entertainment, took to its YG Family account on Twitter and posted a congratulatory tweet to the group on their latest success. The quartet’s evergreen song, BOOMBAYAH, is a spicy track that expresses feelings of attraction between a girl and a boy.

It is sung by the members from the perspective of the girl and how irresistible she is to the boy in question. The bass-thumping song is a good party track that’s pulsating and full of energy.

Fan reactions

Upon hearing the news, fans of the girl group known as BLINKs, took to various social media platforms to congratulate the talented members of BLACKPINK on their recent achievement.

Since the group has not made a comeback in more than 2 years, fans are demanding YG Entertainment to let the group produce new music and release a possible comeback soon.

K-pop_lover 2006 @Boom_S_Oppa @ygent_official to our queens whose debut song achieved this milestone, making them more popular... @YouTube Congratulationsto our queens whose debut song achieved this milestone, making them more popular... @ygent_official @YouTube Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 to our queens whose debut song achieved this milestone, making them more popular...❤️❤️

BLACKPINK BLINK UNION🌷 @BBU_BLACKPINK @ygent_official @YouTube when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback @ygent_official @YouTube when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback when is the comeback

c (semi ia) @realgotpink @ygent_official @BLACKPINK @YouTube ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! @ygent_official @BLACKPINK @YouTube ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK! ANNOUNCE THE COMEBACK!

Meanwhile, BOOMBAYAH is now the group's third music video to achieve 1.4 million views, following their other hitmakers, DDU-DU-DDU-DU and Kill This Love. The group originally released the music video for BOOMBAYAH on August 8, 2016. It took the group just over five years and eight months to hit the milestone mark.

Not only is the quartet’s music videos popular, but dance tutorial videos and even digital tracks are a huge hit among fans. According to YG, the song BOOMBAYAH has over 300 million streams on various music streaming platforms.

Edited by Atul S