When will BLACKPINK comeback? June 2022 album news explained

Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is reported to make a comeback to the music scene in June 2022 with a brand new album. Several media outlets have been writing about the K-pop queens and their purported comeback.

Some business analysts predicted that the girl group might release a comeback in May. They believe that the members may release a mini-album and not a much-awaited album.

On the show Game Caterers, Group member Jennie let it slip that a comeback is nearing and asked fans for their support. K-pop idol and soloist Jeon So-mi had also accidentally revealed what seemed to be a new song for the group on her Instagram broadcast on March 2, 2022.

BLACKPINK FRANCE @blackpinkfra



- Keep in mind that this is just a prediction According to YGโ€™s investors @BLACKPINK is expected to make their comeback in May with a Mini Album- Keep in mind that this is just a prediction According to YGโ€™s investors @BLACKPINK is expected to make their comeback in May with a Mini Album - Keep in mind that this is just a prediction https://t.co/KHDONozKHQ

BLACKPINK comeback predictions

On April 26, 2022, according to various international media outlets, the four-member K-pop girl group is expected to release a new album in June 2022.

Some group members have also hinted at a possible comeback, as Jennie stated on her YouTube channel. On January 9, 2022, Jisoo, too, hinted at a comeback in a text post on the fan-artist platform Weverse.

Pop Base @PopBase BLACKPINK will reportedly release their second album in June. BLACKPINK will reportedly release their second album in June. ๐Ÿšจ BLACKPINK will reportedly release their second album in June. https://t.co/Gz4hrCgHXI

While it is unclear if the group will make a June comeback, several online communities and data analysis sites speculate the quartetโ€™s comeback sometime in mid-2022. The groupโ€™s agency, YG Entertainment, has not made any official statement regarding the quartetโ€™s return.

On January 20, 2022, Samsung Securitiesโ€™ analyst Choi Min-ha predicted that the group will resume its full-fledged activities in mid-2022, along with other YG Entertainment K-pop groups in Asia Todayโ€™s report.

The researcher also stated that because the groupโ€™s inactivity is so meager, it might release a mini-album in June or July and is โ€œhighly likelyโ€ to go on a world tour.

Due to the artistsโ€™ inactivity, Samsung Securities lowered its profit goals for the year's first half. Nevertheless, stock prices will rise from mid-2022, given that BLACKPINK resumes its full-fledged activities.

Fan reactions

However, the latest news has created mixed reactions, with fans of the group, known as BLINKS, having different opinions on the quartetโ€™s comeback issue. They are once again demanding that YG Entertainment let the group return to the music scene, as it has already been a year and a half since their previous release in October 2020.

. @lovesickruby_4 @PopBase Manifesting for a full album with over 10 tracks.๐Ÿ•ฏ @PopBase Manifesting for a full album with over 10 tracks.๐Ÿ•ฏ

Nโšก๏ธ @ahibujennie @holybiebtan @PopBase Blackpink have had multiple comebacks in June since 2017. So blue print for what exactly? Also this is not a confirmation but a speculation. The comeback most likely will be in July. Yโ€™all just triggered cus itโ€™s bp. If it had been any other group yโ€™all wouldnโ€™t have cared @holybiebtan @PopBase Blackpink have had multiple comebacks in June since 2017. So blue print for what exactly? Also this is not a confirmation but a speculation. The comeback most likely will be in July. Yโ€™all just triggered cus itโ€™s bp. If it had been any other group yโ€™all wouldnโ€™t have cared

๐™ฑ๐™ป๐™ฐ๐™ฒ๐™บ๐™ฟ๐™ธ๐™ฝ๐™บโ˜๏ธ๐Ÿฆ‹ @jacksblinkero my girlys are comeback after so long @PopBase "Higly anticipated"my girlys are comeback after so long @PopBase "Higly anticipated" ๐Ÿ˜ญ my girlys are comeback after so long ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK created YouTube history again as the groupโ€™s debut music video, BOOMBAYAH, hit 1.4 million views on April 23, 2022. The K-pop queens have become the first group in the Korean music scene to achieve this remarkable feat.

BOOMBAYAH is now the quartetโ€™s third music video to achieve this incredible landmark, following the other hitmakers, DDU-DU-DDU-DU and Kill This Love, thus proving their worldwide fame and popularity.

Edited by Suchitra