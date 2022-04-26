×
When will BLACKPINK comeback? June 2022 album news explained

A still of the K-pop girl group (Image via @blackpinkofficial/Instagram)
Modified Apr 26, 2022 04:30 PM IST
Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is reported to make a comeback to the music scene in June 2022 with a brand new album. Several media outlets have been writing about the K-pop queens and their purported comeback.

🚨 #BLACKPINK will reportedly make their highly anticipated comeback “as early as June.”🔗: n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti… https://t.co/43ogayjdHy

Some business analysts predicted that the girl group might release a comeback in May. They believe that the members may release a mini-album and not a much-awaited album.

On the show Game Caterers, Group member Jennie let it slip that a comeback is nearing and asked fans for their support. K-pop idol and soloist Jeon So-mi had also accidentally revealed what seemed to be a new song for the group on her Instagram broadcast on March 2, 2022.

According to YG’s investors @BLACKPINK is expected to make their comeback in May with a Mini Album - Keep in mind that this is just a prediction https://t.co/KHDONozKHQ

BLACKPINK comeback predictions

On April 26, 2022, according to various international media outlets, the four-member K-pop girl group is expected to release a new album in June 2022.

Some group members have also hinted at a possible comeback, as Jennie stated on her YouTube channel. On January 9, 2022, Jisoo, too, hinted at a comeback in a text post on the fan-artist platform Weverse.

🚨 BLACKPINK will reportedly release their second album in June. https://t.co/Gz4hrCgHXI

While it is unclear if the group will make a June comeback, several online communities and data analysis sites speculate the quartet’s comeback sometime in mid-2022. The group’s agency, YG Entertainment, has not made any official statement regarding the quartet’s return.

On January 20, 2022, Samsung Securities’ analyst Choi Min-ha predicted that the group will resume its full-fledged activities in mid-2022, along with other YG Entertainment K-pop groups in Asia Today’s report.

BLACKPINK https://t.co/B8lUgl5MPg

The researcher also stated that because the group’s inactivity is so meager, it might release a mini-album in June or July and is “highly likely” to go on a world tour.

Due to the artists’ inactivity, Samsung Securities lowered its profit goals for the year's first half. Nevertheless, stock prices will rise from mid-2022, given that BLACKPINK resumes its full-fledged activities.

Fan reactions

However, the latest news has created mixed reactions, with fans of the group, known as BLINKS, having different opinions on the quartet’s comeback issue. They are once again demanding that YG Entertainment let the group return to the music scene, as it has already been a year and a half since their previous release in October 2020.

@luvsickpinx @PopBase Helppppppp 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@PopBase K-Pop queens are coming
@PopBase Manifesting for a full album with over 10 tracks.🕯
@seraphicjennie @PopBase more like 1 year later
@PopBase we’re not believing anything until it’s confirmed
@holybiebtan @PopBase Blackpink have had multiple comebacks in June since 2017. So blue print for what exactly? Also this is not a confirmation but a speculation. The comeback most likely will be in July. Y’all just triggered cus it’s bp. If it had been any other group y’all wouldn’t have cared
@PopBase "Higly anticipated" 😭 my girlys are comeback after so long 😭😭😭
@PopBase KPOP QUEENS INCOMING

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK created YouTube history again as the group’s debut music video, BOOMBAYAH, hit 1.4 million views on April 23, 2022. The K-pop queens have become the first group in the Korean music scene to achieve this remarkable feat.

#BLACKPINK ‘붐바야 (BOOMBAYAH)’ M/V HITS 1.4 BILLION VIEWS @YoutubeBLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!'붐바야 (BOOMBAYAH)' M/V🎥 youtu.be/bwmSjveL3Lc#블랙핑크 #BOOMBAYAH #붐바야 #MV #1_4BILLION #YOUTUBE #YG https://t.co/iRgUgAiR3s
BOOMBAYAH is now the quartet’s third music video to achieve this incredible landmark, following the other hitmakers, DDU-DU-DDU-DU and Kill This Love, thus proving their worldwide fame and popularity.

Edited by Suchitra

