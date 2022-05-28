"My mom and I have a very close relationship": BLACKPINK's Jennie opens up about living with her mother in Rolling Stone's latest interview 

Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK recently created waves on the internet with their recent cover feature for the famous American magazine Rolling Stone. The group members gathered together and posed for the cameras. They also sat down with the magazine for individual interviews.

Despite being on an extended hiatus and currently focusing on solo activities, the quartet chose to feature in the magazine, which has excited their fans all over the world who have not seen the group together in a very long time.

During their solo interviews, each member spoke about their experience after debuting in the K-pop music industry and how global fame has impacted their personal lives.

In Jennie’s one-on-one interview, the K-pop idol updated fans about her living situation. Like other K-pop idols, she used to previously live in a dorm with her fellow group members. In fact, she has stayed with Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa ever since the quartet’s pre-debut.

However, Jennie revealed in the interview that she has been living with her mother recently, and that their bond has only gotten stronger over the years.

"Yes I’m living with my mom, but it’s a temporary phase. My mom and I have a very close relationship, almost like sisters."

During her interview with Rolling Stone magazine, BLACKPINK's Jennie revealed some personal information regarding her family and childhood. The K-pop idol reminisced about the time she studied abroad and how she never really lived with her family.

Jennie stated that her mother and her mutually decided to live together, considering that they haven’t spent much time together in about 18 years. Jennie moved out of her family home when she was merely eight years old to study in New Zealand.

"This could be TMI, but I was living abroad, and then the YG dorms for 10 years. So I’ve never really lived with my family."

Despite living separately for many years, Jennie and her mother have kept in close contact each other over the years. They have supported and loved one another from a distance. The BOOMBAYAH singer specified that she shares a sister-like bond with her mother, and hence had no issues moving in to spend more time with her.

"My mom and I have a very close relationship, almost like sisters. I decided a few years ago that I wanted to spend more time with my mom. We started living together for the past year, just around the time BLACKPINK got out of the dorms."

While speaking about their wholesome bond, Jennie playfully stated that it might be time to move out soon as they have grown to realize that they need to move on and live separately again. They have made many memories, and will continue to do so, just without the aspect of staying together. According to Jennie, while their relationship has grown stronger in the past few years, it was now the right time for them to go their separate ways.

BLACKPINK's Jennie candidly shared:

"Ugh, I’m moving out soon. I’ve had enough, mom! My mom was also like, 'Jennie get your own place now'."

However, the BLACKPINK rapper acknowledged that it had been important for her mother and her to spend time together and she had no regret about the decision to move in with her.

