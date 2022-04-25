What time will Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! air on MTV? Release date, plot, and all about dating series

MTV is set to bring in a new dating reality show, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, which will premiere on April 26, 2022. Hosted by recording artist Travis Mills and actor Rahne Jones, they will be investing in relationships that were kept as secrets, which ultimately hurt one of the individuals in it.

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship is a docuseries that will feature people who were forced by their better half to keep their relationship a secret. However, they now want to know why they were asked to keep their relationship a secret.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Each episode, the hosts will investigate every jaw-dropping twist of a relationship on the brink, uncover shocking clues and theories as to why they’re being kept hidden, and bring the couple face to face to expose the shocking truths behind their partner’s deception. When their unpredictable secrets are finally revealed, will the truth set them free or will it end the relationship forever?”

What to expect from the first episode of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!?

In the first episode of the dating docuseries, viewers will see a couple, Mia and Kayla. Mia, who was asked to keep her relationship with Kayla a secret, is yet to meet her family. However, she now feels that she should meet Kayla’s family, but she cannot. Before they commit to marrying, Mia wants to know why they keep their relationship private. Therefore, to help her, Rahne and Travis will find the truth for her.

The second episode will also feature Sharelle and Kurt, a two-year couple. They started their relationship after meeting online. Now that they have been together for a couple of years, Sharelle develops a sense of doubt about her partner as she has not met her partner’s family. Therefore, she has set herself on a mission to discover why her partner Kurt has not made her meet his family.

However, at the end of each episode, every couple will come face to face with an open-ended revelation. This will decide whether they want to stay together or part ways.

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! is produced for MTV by SHARP Entertainment. Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, and Bonnie Biggs are Executive Producers for SHARP Entertainment. Todd Radnitz, Nadim Amiry, and Leanne Mucci are Executive Producers for MTV. Developed by Marisa Weinstein and John Varela for MTV.

“Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!” premieres on April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. The series will be internationally get launched in May.

