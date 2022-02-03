Who is Allison Gollust? CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over undisclosed romantic relationship with colleague

CNN President Jeff Zucker has resigned from his position at the network over his undisclosed romantic relationship with Allison Gollust, a top-ranking executive at the company.

Jeff Zucker announced his decision in an official memo sent to staff and said that he should have confessed the relationship when he was enquired about the same during a probe into CNN host Chris Cuomo’s misconduct allegations:

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years."

He further took responsibility for his actions and decided to end his journey at the CNN:

"I acknowledge the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

Jeff Zucker shared that he joined CNN on January 28, 2013 and spent “nine great years” in the network. He said that he wished his tenure “ended differently” but mentioned that “it was an amazing run” and he “loved every minute" of his journey.

Although Gollust was not mentioned in Jeff Zucker's memo, she issued an official statement about the issue and shared:

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.”

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar thanked Jeff Zucker for his contributions to CNN and revealed that the network will shortly announce an interim leadership plan.

Everything to know about Jeff Zucker's partner and CNN executive Allison Gollust

Allison Gollustis is the executive VP and CMO of CNN Worldwide (Image via msvegas2020/Twitter)

Allison Gollust is the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for CNN Worldwide. She oversees all communications, marketing, messaging, and execution of CNN networks and businesses, including CNN/U.S., HLN, CNN's digital platforms as well as Great Big Story.

She also looks after domestic operations at CNN International and CNN en Espanol. Gollust is the chief spokesperson for CNN and serves as the leader of the marketing, publicity, and public relations teams of the brand in New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

According to her official profile on CNN, Gollust oversees the events, on-air promotions, creative marketing, and off-channel and digital marketing efforts of the company. As part of her role as CMO, she also looks after strategy and marketing efforts for all brands under CNN Worldwide's umbrella.

Gollust began her career as a news anchor, reporter, and producer in Denver. Prior to joining CNN, she served as the communications director for New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

She even worked as the executive vice president of corporate communications for NBC Universal and oversaw the company's global communications efforts as part of her responsibilities.

The media personality joined NBC’s corporate communications group in 1996 and went on to become a senior publicist for Today the following year. Following her successful stint at the network, Gollust also supported communications efforts on NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, and the Weather Channel.

She also contributed to signature programs including NBC Nightly News, Dateline, and Meet the Press. On a personal front, the executive currently lives in New York City with her two daughters.

Gollust recently made news after her undisclosed relationship with CNN President Jeff Zucker came to light. The affair also led to the latter’s departure from the network. However, Gollust will reportedly continue with her role at the company.

