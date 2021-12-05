Chris Cuomo net worth 2021: CNN journalist's wealth explored after he's fired following an eye-opening investigation

CNN recently fired popular anchor Chris Cuomo. The decision was made after it was revealed that Chris helped his brother, former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, push back against several accusations of s*xual misconduct.

CNN announced the news on December 4 and said they had received more information on the matter. The news channel asked a well-known law firm to investigate. Based on the findings, the organization terminated Chris.

chris evans @chris_notcapn BREAKING: Chris Cuomo was terminated after an independent investigation commission by CNN found sexual harassment claims by junior colleagues against him BREAKING: Chris Cuomo was terminated after an independent investigation commission by CNN found sexual harassment claims by junior colleagues against him

According to the New York Times, Chris Cuomo said that this is not how he wanted his time to end at CNN. He added that he is proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and their work together.

Chris Cuomo is worth millions

Also known as Christopher Charles Cuomo, he is a popular media personality primarily known as the host of Cuomo Prime Time on CNN. He worked for ABC News as a co-anchor for the show 20/20.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 51-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. He was able to earn a big fortune given his widespread recognition and familial ties to New York politics.

Cuomo and his wife Cristina purchased a 3,000 sq. ft. house in 2001 for $1.3 million. It had five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The couple planned a renovation of the house shortly after purchasing it. They sold the house for $2.9 million in May 2019.

Cuomo and Cristina purchased the Park Avenue apartment for $2.995 million in June 2011.

The story behind Chris Cuomo’s termination

Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 (Image by Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

Chris Cuomo interviewed his brother Andrew Cuomo on CNN in 2020, just before the media coverage of his brother’s s*xual misconduct. While the scandal became the headline of every news portal, Chris said on his CNN program in March 2021 that he would not cover allegations against his brother due to a conflict of interest.

However, several reports in May 2021 mentioned that Chris was part of discussions in helping his brother answer the allegations. CNN clarified that Chris’ participation was inappropriate but refused to take any action.

However, most of the CNN staff were disturbed by Chris' activities and the violation of journalism ethics. Chris later apologized and admitted that advising Andrew was a mistake. He said he wouldn't repeat the error.

While appearing on CNN in August 2021, Chris detailed everything that happened during his vacation. He clarified that he is not an adviser to his brother, so he was not controlling anything. He ended by asking Andrew Cuomo to resign as governor.

Also Read Article Continues below

The New York Attorney General’s office then released information in November 2021 showing how Chris used his sources to dig out information about those who made allegations against Andrew Cuomo. The documents also led to the termination of Chris Cuomo from CNN.

Edited by Srijan Sen