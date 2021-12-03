Andrew Form net worth: All about Alexandra Daddario's fiancé as couple get engaged

American actress Alexandra Daddario is now engaged to producer Andrew Form. The news was confirmed by her representative and Daddario was recently spotted with a diamond ring on her finger while she was out for some work in Los Angeles on December 1.

Daddario and Form officially announced their relationship through Instagram in the spring of this year. However, they have not revealed much about their personal lives to the public and still share pictures that show the things they love to do on their regular days.

Net worth of Andrew Form

Born on February 3, 1969, Andrew Form is a well-known producer of films like Friday the 13th, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more. Form, alongside Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, is the co-founder of the production company Platinum Dunes.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 52-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. Since he has produced the best films in Hollywood and most of them have been commercially successful, he has been able to earn good fortune for himself.

Following his marriage to Jordana Brewster, they purchased a 1-acre property in Los Angeles for $4.6 million in 2014 and demolished it later to build a 5,600 sq. ft. mansion. They sold their previous house for $3.8 million, which they had purchased for $3.4 million in 2011.

Andrew Form then purchased another house in September 2011 for $7.3 million in Hancock Park in Los Angeles.

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form relationship timeline and previous relationships

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have been dating since 2021 (Images by Axelle and Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images)

Although it is unknown how Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form met for the first time, reports say they have been dating since 2021. As they made their relationship official, the couple made their red carpet debut in July 2021 at the premiere of The White Lotus.

Andrew Form was previously married to Jordana Brewster. They met for the first time during filming of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning and got engaged in 2006, followed by their marriage in 2007. They welcomed their first son, Julian, in 2013 and their second son, Rowan, in 2016. Brewster filed for divorce in 2020 and it was finalized in 2021.

Although Alexandra Daddario has always preferred to keep her personal life away from the limelight, her relationships never remained hidden from the public.

Reports say that Daddario was previously in a relationship with Jason Fuchs.

The San Andreas actress was then in a brief relationship with Trey Songz. She then got engaged to actor Logan Lerman in 2014, but they went their separate ways in 2016 because of their busy schedules. Daddario was then spotted kissing her boyfriend Ari Melber in 2018, although the relationship did not last long.

There were rumors in 2017 that Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron were dating. However, Efron later clarified that they were just friends. The Texas Chainsaw star then dated Brendan Wallace and the relationship lasted for two years.

