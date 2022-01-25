Who is Peter Doocy? Joe Biden calls reporter “a stupid SOB” in viral hot mic moment

US President Joe Biden recently experienced a hot mic moment by calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b*tch” after the latter asked him about the rising inflation in the country.

The verbal mishap took place during a White House event about combating inflation. The moment was caught on camera and immediately went viral on social media.

As Biden complained about questions being inclined towards military buildup in Ukraine rather than the pre-determined topic, Doocy screamed if inflation was a “political liability” to the President before the midterm elections:

“Will you take questions about inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

Joe Biden provided a sarcastic response to the question while cursing on a live microphone in the process:

“No, that’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b**ch.”

Joe Biden called Peter Doocy to address controversial remark

In the aftermath of the POTUS’ hot mic moment, Peter Doocy discussed the exchange on Fox News after The Five co-host Jesse Watters jokingly told his colleague he agreed with the President:

“Yeah, no one has fact-checked him [Biden] yet and said it’s not true.”

During the Special Report segment, the journalist told host Bret Baier that he did not notice President Biden’s comments until other reporters informed him about the exchange outside the venue:

“My reaction was delayed because, as you can see, the Biden staff were ushering us out. They were telling us, thank you, time to go. It wasn’t until we went to the basement and then outside and then back to the press room that somebody said, ‘Hey, did you hear with the President said about you?’”

Later on Monday, Peter Doocy clarified that Joe Biden personally called him to “clear the air”:

“Within about an hour of that exchange, he called my cellphone and said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal.’”

The reporter also said that he talked to the President about “moving forward” and told him that he will always ask him “different” questions as compared to others:

“And he [Biden] said, ‘You’ve got to.’ And that’s a quote from the President. So I’ll keep doing it.”

Doocy also told anchor Sean Hannity that he “appreciated” President Biden for taking his time to “reach out” and that was “enough” for him. He clarified that he was not looking forward to an apology from Joe Biden.

The Fox News reporter is known for confronting Biden during press conferences. Last week, Doocy questioned the President about allegedly pulling the US “far to the left”.

Joe Biden ended up chuckling after listening to the question and replied that he was “not Bernie Sanders” and “not a socialist”. He defended himself by saying he was only a “mainstream Democrat”.

Everything about Peter Doocy

Peter Doocy is a ‘Fox News’ reporter and White House correspondent (Image via Peter Doocy/Instagram)

Peter Doocy is an American journalist who serves as the White House correspondent for Fox News. On July 21, 1987, he was born to Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy and his wife, Kathy Gerrity. The reporter grew up in Washington, DC, with his sisters Mary and Sally.

The journalist graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2009. That same year, he joined Fox News as a general assignment reporter and covered important events like the Midwest Floods, Hurricane Sandy, and the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting.

Doocy went on to cover the US presidential elections in 2008 and 2012 and currently serves regular reporting duties from the White House and Capitol. He was also one of the first journalists to interview former President Donald Trump in 2016.

The 34-year-old also hosted The Man Who Killed Osama Bin Laden documentary in 2014. The project also became the highest-rated documentary in Fox News history.

Doocy also covered the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries and the presidential campaign for Joe Biden.

He was named Fox News’ White House correspondent to cover the Biden administration in January 2021. According to Married Biography, Doocy has an approximate net worth of $2 million.

