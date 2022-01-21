Why did Adele cancel her tour? Singer shares tearful apology video to fans over Las Vegas Residency postponement

Adele has decided to postpone her Las Vegas Residency due to production delays amid a COVID-19 breakout within crew members. The Weekends with Adele tour was originally scheduled to begin on January 21 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace casino to celebrate her latest album, 30.

The singer took to Twitter to share the announcement through an emotional apology video. She broke down in tears while confessing her situation to fans:

“Hi. Umm, listen. I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker also revealed that many of her crew members are currently battling COVID:

“Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID — they still are — and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted. I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

The musician said she and her team stayed “awake for 30 hours” to figure out the situation but failed to find a solution amid the challenges. She also apologized to people who traveled to L.A. to attend her much-awaited concert.

Fans react as Adele postpones Las Vegas Residency

Adele was set to make her much-awaited comeback on tour with the three-month-long Las Vegas Residency starting January 21, 2022. Unfortunately, the sold-out show was canceled hours before the event due to COVID breakout amid crew members and delayed production issues.

The Hello singer issued a tearful apology and said it was “impossible” to continue the show despite several attempts:

"I'm so sorry, it's been impossible, we've been up against so much, and it's just not ready. I'm really sorry, I'm sorry."

Following the official announcement, several fans were left upset and disheartened. Many took to Twitter to share their feelings but continued to support and console the musician:

Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) @TudorChick1501



But I’m here! I still adore Adele. Life is short & precious, & I’m glad I at least tried.



I shot my shot I landed in Las Vegas to discover tomorrow’s Adele concert was cancelled like I heard was probably going to happen. These tickets will wait for another day.But I’m here! I still adore Adele. Life is short & precious, & I’m glad I at least tried. I shot my shot I landed in Las Vegas to discover tomorrow’s Adele concert was cancelled like I heard was probably going to happen. These tickets will wait for another day.But I’m here! I still adore Adele. Life is short & precious, & I’m glad I at least tried. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Br0tkhrFNQ

DemolishDisabledPoverty @NoMoreGames100 Adele postponed her Vegas residency. Adele postponed her Vegas residency. 😭😭😭 Adele postponed her Vegas residency. https://t.co/mZNxXN4VYr

Ash❣️ @ashlovert @Adele I had tickets to see u tomorrow and it’s fine,health will always come first and specially in times like this,can’t wait for all the shows to get rescheduled cuz I can’t wait to have the best time of my life with you on stage,pls don’t feel guilty, it breaks my heart, I LOVE YOU @Adele I had tickets to see u tomorrow and it’s fine,health will always come first and specially in times like this,can’t wait for all the shows to get rescheduled cuz I can’t wait to have the best time of my life with you on stage,pls don’t feel guilty, it breaks my heart, I LOVE YOU❤️

certified sussy baka @iamanasbruh @Adele what u crying for ?? it’s not your fault !! we love j and understand @Adele what u crying for ?? it’s not your fault !! we love j and understand

Siobhan Is Boosted @mshavisham

You can't be -- and I won't -- hold you accountable for the millions of irresponsible people in the world whose actions have added up & caused every aspect of our lives to be slowed & halted.

Fans won't forget how responsibly you're handling this. @Adele You did everything you could.You can't be -- and I won't -- hold you accountable for the millions of irresponsible people in the world whose actions have added up & caused every aspect of our lives to be slowed & halted.Fans won't forget how responsibly you're handling this. @Adele You did everything you could.You can't be -- and I won't -- hold you accountable for the millions of irresponsible people in the world whose actions have added up & caused every aspect of our lives to be slowed & halted.Fans won't forget how responsibly you're handling this.

Kevin Biedrzycki @BroadwayFreak92 @Adele Listen love it happens. We are living in a very dangerous time right now with Covid going around. It’s a very fragile time and I totally get it. You need time to figure out the rescheduled dates. We are not mad. Your Health and especially your mental health comes first. @Adele Listen love it happens. We are living in a very dangerous time right now with Covid going around. It’s a very fragile time and I totally get it. You need time to figure out the rescheduled dates. We are not mad. Your Health and especially your mental health comes first.❤️

Emme loves ADELE🪐💚 @adele_4_life EVERYONE IN VEGAS GO TO CAESARS PALACE AND SING HOLD ON OUTSIDE FOR ADELE!!! WEMBLEY REPEAT EVERYONE IN VEGAS GO TO CAESARS PALACE AND SING HOLD ON OUTSIDE FOR ADELE!!! WEMBLEY REPEAT

🍷🪐🍎 @Adxlx30 EVERYONE WHO IS IN VEGAS GO TO CAESARS PALACE AND SING HOLD ON FOR ADELE! SHES STILL THERE SO SHE WILL HEAR YOU AND IT WILL MAKE HER DAY!🤍 #WeLoveYouAdele EVERYONE WHO IS IN VEGAS GO TO CAESARS PALACE AND SING HOLD ON FOR ADELE! SHES STILL THERE SO SHE WILL HEAR YOU AND IT WILL MAKE HER DAY!🤍 #WeLoveYouAdele https://t.co/6Bld1EfWZ9

The residency was set to be based on the singer’s record-breaking fourth studio album, 30. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart and landed at the number one spot in 30 countries. It also became the top-selling album of 2021.

The first single, Easy on Me, also made Spotify history, becoming the most-streamed song in a single day. The multi-Grammy winner was scheduled to perform 24 concerts on Fridays and Saturdays at the 4000-seat venue until April 16, with tickets ranging from £700 to £9,000 and above.

The musician assured fans that all dates of her concert would be rescheduled, and she would finish her show “where it’s supposed to be.”

