Why did Adele cancel her tour? Singer shares tearful apology video to fans over Las Vegas Residency postponement

Adele has decided to postpone her Las Vegas Residency due to production delays amid a COVID-19 breakout within crew members. The Weekends with Adele tour was originally scheduled to begin on January 21 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace casino to celebrate her latest album, 30.
The singer took to Twitter to share the announcement through an emotional apology video. She broke down in tears while confessing her situation to fans:
“Hi. Umm, listen. I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”
The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker also revealed that many of her crew members are currently battling COVID:
“Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID — they still are — and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted. I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”
The musician said she and her team stayed “awake for 30 hours” to figure out the situation but failed to find a solution amid the challenges. She also apologized to people who traveled to L.A. to attend her much-awaited concert.
Fans react as Adele postpones Las Vegas Residency
Adele was set to make her much-awaited comeback on tour with the three-month-long Las Vegas Residency starting January 21, 2022. Unfortunately, the sold-out show was canceled hours before the event due to COVID breakout amid crew members and delayed production issues.
The Hello singer issued a tearful apology and said it was “impossible” to continue the show despite several attempts:
"I'm so sorry, it's been impossible, we've been up against so much, and it's just not ready. I'm really sorry, I'm sorry."
Following the official announcement, several fans were left upset and disheartened. Many took to Twitter to share their feelings but continued to support and console the musician:
The residency was set to be based on the singer’s record-breaking fourth studio album, 30. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart and landed at the number one spot in 30 countries. It also became the top-selling album of 2021.
The first single, Easy on Me, also made Spotify history, becoming the most-streamed song in a single day. The multi-Grammy winner was scheduled to perform 24 concerts on Fridays and Saturdays at the 4000-seat venue until April 16, with tickets ranging from £700 to £9,000 and above.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The musician assured fans that all dates of her concert would be rescheduled, and she would finish her show “where it’s supposed to be.”