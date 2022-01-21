×
Create
Notifications

Why did Adele cancel her tour? Singer shares tearful apology video to fans over Las Vegas Residency postponement

Adele has rescheduled her Las Vegas Residency due to production delays amid a COVID-19 breakout (Image via Getty Images)
Adele has rescheduled her Las Vegas Residency due to production delays amid a COVID-19 breakout (Image via Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 21, 2022 12:00 PM IST
News

Adele has decided to postpone her Las Vegas Residency due to production delays amid a COVID-19 breakout within crew members. The Weekends with Adele tour was originally scheduled to begin on January 21 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace casino to celebrate her latest album, 30.

The singer took to Twitter to share the announcement through an emotional apology video. She broke down in tears while confessing her situation to fans:

“Hi. Umm, listen. I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”
All dates will be rescheduledMore info coming soon💔 https://t.co/k0A4lXhW5l

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker also revealed that many of her crew members are currently battling COVID:

“Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID — they still are — and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted. I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”
‘Weekends with Adele’ the exclusive Las Vegas Residency officially kicks off in ONE DAY! #Adele #WeekendsWithAdele https://t.co/OxhmHf4b69

The musician said she and her team stayed “awake for 30 hours” to figure out the situation but failed to find a solution amid the challenges. She also apologized to people who traveled to L.A. to attend her much-awaited concert.

Fans react as Adele postpones Las Vegas Residency

Adele issued a tearful apology video for canceling her Las Vegas Residency (Image via Getty Images)
Adele issued a tearful apology video for canceling her Las Vegas Residency (Image via Getty Images)

Adele was set to make her much-awaited comeback on tour with the three-month-long Las Vegas Residency starting January 21, 2022. Unfortunately, the sold-out show was canceled hours before the event due to COVID breakout amid crew members and delayed production issues.

The Hello singer issued a tearful apology and said it was “impossible” to continue the show despite several attempts:

"I'm so sorry, it's been impossible, we've been up against so much, and it's just not ready. I'm really sorry, I'm sorry."

Following the official announcement, several fans were left upset and disheartened. Many took to Twitter to share their feelings but continued to support and console the musician:

I shot my shot I landed in Las Vegas to discover tomorrow’s Adele concert was cancelled like I heard was probably going to happen. These tickets will wait for another day.But I’m here! I still adore Adele. Life is short & precious, & I’m glad I at least tried. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Br0tkhrFNQ
😭😭😭 Adele postponed her Vegas residency. https://t.co/mZNxXN4VYr
@Adele I had tickets to see u tomorrow and it’s fine,health will always come first and specially in times like this,can’t wait for all the shows to get rescheduled cuz I can’t wait to have the best time of my life with you on stage,pls don’t feel guilty, it breaks my heart, I LOVE YOU❤️
@Adele what u crying for ?? it’s not your fault !! we love j and understand
@Adele You did everything you could.You can't be -- and I won't -- hold you accountable for the millions of irresponsible people in the world whose actions have added up & caused every aspect of our lives to be slowed & halted.Fans won't forget how responsibly you're handling this.
@Adele Listen love it happens. We are living in a very dangerous time right now with Covid going around. It’s a very fragile time and I totally get it. You need time to figure out the rescheduled dates. We are not mad. Your Health and especially your mental health comes first.❤️
My heart breaks for her, that’s awful. It’s a painful reminder that c0vid might be “over” in the eyes of some govts, but irl and esp for events/logistics it’s still causing so many issues. If even Adele can’t do a residency in Vegas (literally built for live shows) idk who can :/ twitter.com/adele/status/1…
IF YALL ARE IN VEGAS GO SING FOR ADELE AND MAKE A WEMBLEY 2.0 🥺🥺 #WeLoveYouAdele
EVERYONE IN VEGAS GO TO CAESARS PALACE AND SING HOLD ON OUTSIDE FOR ADELE!!! WEMBLEY REPEAT
EVERYONE WHO IS IN VEGAS GO TO CAESARS PALACE AND SING HOLD ON FOR ADELE! SHES STILL THERE SO SHE WILL HEAR YOU AND IT WILL MAKE HER DAY!🤍 #WeLoveYouAdele https://t.co/6Bld1EfWZ9

The residency was set to be based on the singer’s record-breaking fourth studio album, 30. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart and landed at the number one spot in 30 countries. It also became the top-selling album of 2021.

The first single, Easy on Me, also made Spotify history, becoming the most-streamed song in a single day. The multi-Grammy winner was scheduled to perform 24 concerts on Fridays and Saturdays at the 4000-seat venue until April 16, with tickets ranging from £700 to £9,000 and above.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The musician assured fans that all dates of her concert would be rescheduled, and she would finish her show “where it’s supposed to be.”

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी