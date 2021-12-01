Adele Las Vegas Residency 2022 tickets: How to buy, price, dates, and all about Colosseum at Caesars Palace extravaganza

Hot on the heels of the release of her fourth studio album, 30, Adele has officially announced her exclusive residency with Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, USA. The singer shared the news on Twitter with a promotional poster of the series of concerts. It was accompanied by this caption:

“See you at Caesars in Vegasss.”

The residency is slated to occur on weekends from Friday, January 21, 2022. The Oscar-winning singer will be performing in Las Vegas under the Weekends With Adele event series until April 16, 2022.

Adele @Adele See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ https://t.co/VngaofduHQ

The 15-time Grammy winner will perform a total of 24 shows slotted through Fridays and Saturdays every week between the above dates.

Where are Adele’s 2022 Las Vegas Residency tickets available?

Pre-sales registration has already started on Ticketmaster. It will be available till Thursday, December 2, until 11.59 pm (PST) or 7.59 am (BST). The pre-sale itself will begin on Tuesday, December 7, at 10.00 am (PST).

Furthermore, as per Adele’s official site, only fans who have received a unique code will be able to purchase tickets for the show. They will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

With only a limited number of seats available, tickets for Weekends With Adele are in high demand. This caused Ticketmaster to put up a notice that they would forgo public on-sale if registrations from fans surpassed expectations.

Price:

While the price of the tickets has not yet been confirmed to the public, a Twitter music page, Bops And Bangers, claimed that costs will vary from “$85 to $650 + fees.”

Official pricing for Weekends With Adele tickets is expected to be announced by December 3.

Dates of the shows at Weekends With Adele

There will be 24 total shows on 12 weekends, on the following dates:

First Weekend Friday January 21, 2022 Saturday January 22, 2022 Second Weekend Friday January 28, 2022 Saturday January 29, 2022 Third Weekend Friday February 04, 2022 Saturday February 05, 2022 Fourth Weekend Friday February 11, 2022 Saturday February 12, 2022 Fifth Weekend Friday February 25, 2022 Saturday February 26, 2022 Sixth Weekend Friday March 4, 2022 Saturday March 5, 2022 Seventh Weekend Friday March 11, 2022 Saturday March 12, 2022 Eighth Weekend Friday March 18, 2022 Saturday March 19, 2022 Ninth Weekend Friday March 25, 2022 Saturday March 26, 2022 Tenth Weekend Friday April 01, 2022 Saturday April 02, 2022 Eleventh Weekend Friday April 08, 2022 Saturday April 09, 2022 Twelfth Weekend Friday April 15, 2022 Saturday April 16, 2022

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has also hosted several other renowned artists’ residencies like Madonna, Celine Dion, Elton John, Usher, Cher, Shania Twain, and Mariah Carey, amongst others.

Edited by Ravi Iyer