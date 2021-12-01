×
Adele Las Vegas Residency 2022 tickets: How to buy, price, dates, and all about Colosseum at Caesars Palace extravaganza

Adele has announced her Las Vegas residency (Image via Apple Music)
Abhirup Sengupta
Modified Dec 01, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Feature

Hot on the heels of the release of her fourth studio album, 30, Adele has officially announced her exclusive residency with Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, USA. The singer shared the news on Twitter with a promotional poster of the series of concerts. It was accompanied by this caption:

“See you at Caesars in Vegasss.”

The residency is slated to occur on weekends from Friday, January 21, 2022. The Oscar-winning singer will be performing in Las Vegas under the Weekends With Adele event series until April 16, 2022.

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ https://t.co/VngaofduHQ

The 15-time Grammy winner will perform a total of 24 shows slotted through Fridays and Saturdays every week between the above dates.

Where are Adele’s 2022 Las Vegas Residency tickets available?

Pre-sales registration has already started on Ticketmaster. It will be available till Thursday, December 2, until 11.59 pm (PST) or 7.59 am (BST). The pre-sale itself will begin on Tuesday, December 7, at 10.00 am (PST).

Furthermore, as per Adele’s official site, only fans who have received a unique code will be able to purchase tickets for the show. They will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

With only a limited number of seats available, tickets for Weekends With Adele are in high demand. This caused Ticketmaster to put up a notice that they would forgo public on-sale if registrations from fans surpassed expectations.

Price:

While the price of the tickets has not yet been confirmed to the public, a Twitter music page, Bops And Bangers, claimed that costs will vary from “$85 to $650 + fees.”

Official pricing for Weekends With Adele tickets is expected to be announced by December 3.

Dates of the shows at Weekends With Adele

There will be 24 total shows on 12 weekends, on the following dates:

First Weekend

Friday

January 21, 2022

Saturday

January 22, 2022

Second Weekend

Friday

January 28, 2022

Saturday

January 29, 2022

Third Weekend

Friday

February 04, 2022

Saturday

February 05, 2022

Fourth Weekend

Friday

February 11, 2022

Saturday

February 12, 2022

Fifth Weekend

Friday

February 25, 2022

Saturday

February 26, 2022

Sixth Weekend

Friday

March 4, 2022

Saturday

March 5, 2022

Seventh Weekend

Friday

March 11, 2022

Saturday

March 12, 2022

Eighth Weekend

Friday

March 18, 2022

Saturday

March 19, 2022

Ninth Weekend

Friday

March 25, 2022

Saturday

March 26, 2022

Tenth Weekend

Friday

April 01, 2022

Saturday

April 02, 2022

Eleventh Weekend

Friday

April 08, 2022

Saturday

April 09, 2022

Twelfth Weekend

Friday

April 15, 2022

Saturday

April 16, 2022

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has also hosted several other renowned artists’ residencies like Madonna, Celine Dion, Elton John, Usher, Cher, Shania Twain, and Mariah Carey, amongst others.

