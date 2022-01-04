Who is Fer Palacio? Argentinian DJ denies infecting Lionel Messi with COVID-19 after receiving death threats

Argentinian DJ Fer Palacio has been getting death threats as fans thought he was the reason why Lionel Messi contracted Covid-19.

The DJ shared a video message via Instagram on January 2, stating that soccer fans are blaming him for Messi’s situation after the two were seen partying together last week. Palacio said:

“I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid-19. They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They even called me ‘murderer’. I have a lot of very bad private messages.”

Fer Palacio requested fans to stop the accusations, saying that it is impossible that he could have given the virus to Messi since he doesn’t have it. Showing a picture of the negative test, he said he got tested the previous day before traveling to Uruguay.

The soccer star is currently isolated away, and his team confirmed on January 2 that he and three other teammates have been infected with the virus. Messi also shared a few encouraging words through social media at the beginning of 2022.

Inside Parisien • PSG @InsideParisien [Info] Fernando Palacio (DJ 🇦🇷) a été accusé d’avoir transmis le Covid19 à Messi et insulté sur les réseaux sociaux. Il a été jusqu’à publier un test négatif sur Instagram pour prouver qu’il n’avait pas IG le virus à Messi. • Stop au cyber-harcèlement. 🙏🏽🔴🔵 [📸 IG Fer Palacio] [Info] Fernando Palacio (DJ 🇦🇷) a été accusé d’avoir transmis le Covid19 à Messi et insulté sur les réseaux sociaux. Il a été jusqu’à publier un test négatif sur Instagram pour prouver qu’il n’avait pas IG le virus à Messi. • Stop au cyber-harcèlement. 🙏🏽🔴🔵 [📸 IG Fer Palacio] https://t.co/fqgvIwhwG2

Everything known about Fer Palacio

Born as Fernando David Palacio on March 9, 1990, he has remixed the songs of Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and others throughout his career.

Fer Palacio is a popular rapper, record producer and songwriter (Image via ferpalaci0/Instagram)

The record producer started to play music when he was working in a grill factory and opened his bar in Padua. He has also been a big fan of Argentina-based soccer club, San Lorenzo de Almagro.

Fer Palacio’s music is usually called Cachengue, which refers to a mixture of Argentine cumbia and reggaeton. He includes a modern touch and makes it sound new and fresh.

The 31-year-old explored Cachengue and was the first producer to have taken this genre all around Argentina and other countries like Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, and others.

The songwriter stated once that he grew up listening to Argentine rock, Folklore, Leon Gieco, and Los Redondos. He mentioned that while he began to have his musical tastes, they were initially on the side of Argentine cumbia, and he used to listen to artists like Amar Azul, La Nueva Luna, and more.

Also Read Article Continues below

Further details on Fer Palacio’s family, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by R. Elahi