What happened to Justin Santos? Singer Arcangel mourns tragic death of his brother

Justin Santos, younger brother of Puerto-Rican singer Arcangel, aka Austin Santos, passed away in a fatal car crash on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was just 21 years old at the time of his passing.

The incident reportedly took place near the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge in San Juan around 2:30 am at night. Justin was driving a Can-Am SUV with another passenger, when a 46-year-old woman named Maria, hit the car from the opposite direction with her Hyundai Tucson.

Justin was thrown out of the car as a result of the collision and died on the spot after being run over. His fellow passenger was also left injured but is currently stable and undergoing treatment at Rio Piedras Medical Center.

The news of the fatal incident was confirmed by Puerto Rico Police Traffic Bureau Officer Elvis Zero:

“As a result of the impact, the driver of the Can-Am and the passenger were thrown out, but the Can-Am ran over the driver as it turned, and unfortunately he died at the scene.”

Singer Arcangel speaks about the tragic loss of his younger brother, Justin

Following Justin Santos’ tragic death, Arcangel took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his brother. The singer wrote an emotional message asking God to give him strength to deal with the difficult time:

“I am nothing or no one to demand of you, much less claim anything from you Father, I was taught that your will, whatever happens, should be respected and accepted, and even if it hurts at an inexplicable level, if so your will, I repeat that I accept it, Dad, now I do believe that I am in a position to ask you for strength and understanding.”

The incident is currently under investigation, and the accused driver has been taken to hospital for blood sampling on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Fans offer condolences to Arcangel for the untimely death of his younger brother

Arcangel was born in New York City and grew up with his brother Justin in Puerto Rico. The siblings were raised by their mother Carmen Rosa, a former member of the meringue music group Las Chicas Del Can.

The reggaeton performer shared a close bond with his younger brother, who was nearly 14 years his junior. Justin reportedly worked at the Flow Factory, an artist development and management company run by his mother.

Following the Justin Santos’ tragic demise, several fans took to social media to offer their heartfelt condolences to Arcangel and his family:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it is likely that the Chica Virtual singer will need time to deal with the heartbreaking loss of his sibling. Justin will certainly be missed by his friends and family.

