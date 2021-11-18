Who is Bobby Berk?: Fans ask as Caterpillar is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

The Masked Singer semi-final ended with two eliminations on Wednesday night. The latest episode was about Group B contenders, including Banana Split, Queen of Hearts, Mallard, and Caterpillar.

In the double-elimination round, the masked singers who were eliminated and unmasked were Mallard aka Willie Robertson (Duck Dynasty), and Caterpillar aka Bobby Berk from Queer Eye.

While many fans made the correct guess for Mallard, they seemed surprised when Caterpillar was unmasked. Apparently, netizens don’t know about Bobby Berk.

Check out their reactions here:

kelli caplinger 👱🏻‍♀️ @kelli__green caterpillar got the second ax of the night, and it's... bobby berk! I don't know who he is, but cool anyway! he has a great voice! #TheMaskedSinger caterpillar got the second ax of the night, and it's... bobby berk! I don't know who he is, but cool anyway! he has a great voice! #TheMaskedSinger

Stephon ♉ @StephonJS87

Another person i don't know

#TheMaskedSinger And the caterpillar is bobby berk...Another person i don't know And the caterpillar is bobby berk...Another person i don't know #TheMaskedSinger

All about Bobby Berk: Past works and life achievements

Bobby Berk is a known face for Netflix’s Queer Eye watchers, where he appears as the design guru. In the Emmy Award-winning show, Berk is a member of the Fab Five and a resident design expert.

Berk has been nominated multiple times for being an outstanding host on the Netflix series at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Gold Derby Awards.

The Masked Singer star also runs his own firm, for which he was titled as the “most famous interior designers working today” in 2020 by Architectural Digest.

Berk has also made several appearances in television shows, including Alexa & Katie, Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Big Mouth and Heads Will Roll.

Apart from being a TV personality, Berk takes singing as a hobby and thus, he reportedly agreed to participate in The Masked Singer Season 6.

Who are ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 finalists?

As mentioned, fans were not aware of Berk. Even the judges of The Masked Singer didn’t guess his name once.

One of The Masked Singer semi-finals highlights was when Jenny McCarthy pressed the “Take It Off Buzzer” as she was sure that Caterpillar was Jake Gyllenhaal.

To this, Berk later said in an interview:

“I was like, ‘No, Jenny, no!’ Especially because Jenny and I know each other, and so when she said she knew who it was, I was like, crap, she probably does because she knows me! And then when she said Jake Gyllenhaal I was like, ‘What?!' I definitely didn't want to leave yet.”

While Mallard and Caterpillar are out, the finalists of The Masked Singer Season 6 are Group A’s Bull and Skunk and Group B’s Queen of Hearts and Banana Split.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the singing reality show’s judges include McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The Masked Singer finale will air Wednesday next week on November 24 at 8.00 pm ET on FOX.

