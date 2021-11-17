When will ‘The Masked Singer' Season 6 semi-final air? Release date, clues and more

The Masked Singer Season 6 has reached its semi-final round. Last week, Group A found its finalists after eliminating and unmasking Pepper aka Singer Natasha Bedingfield and Jester aka Singer Johnny Rotten.

Bull and Skunk will be competing in the finale with two of Group B’s finalists.

On Wednesday, The Masked Singer Season 6 semi-final will be held where Group B contestants Queen of Hearts, Banana Split, Mallard and Caterpillar will compete for a spot in the final round.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 Episode 10 premiere date

The upcoming episode of The Masked Singer Season 6 will be the semi-final episode for Group B. It will air on Wednesday, November 17, at 8.00 pm ET on FOX.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different streaming platforms, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV.

Who will be semi-final’s guest judge?

While the Group A semi-final guest judge was rapper/singer will.i.am, Group B’s is director producer Cheryl Hines.

She's the Emmy Award-nominated actress best known as Cheryl David from the Golden Globe-winning series, Curb Your Enthusiasm. She has also appeared in Suburgatory and Son of Zorn.

The I Can See Your Voice judge’s film credits include A Bad Moms Christmas, RV and Waitress.

In The Masked Singer, she will join the regular judges' panel — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

All about ‘The Masked Singer' Group B semi-final

Hosted by Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer will have a double elimination in the semi-final. Two competitors will be unmasked from Group B and the remaining two will become finalists.

Meanwhile, the makers have released clues to guess the masked singers. For Banana Split, the turkey drop clue is “director”, followed by thumbnails of insect, globe, word “nothing” and silver medal.

Caterpillar’s clues include “pop” as the turkey drop clue and that the person behind the costume was once homeless and used to steal to make ends meet.

While Mallard’s clue mentioned that he met his wife in fourth grade, Queen of Hearts’ clue stated that the media was not kind to the celebrity when he/she was discovered.

Two of The Masked Singer's contestants will be unmasked on Wednesday. Meanwhile, have a look at the celebrities who have already been unmasked and eliminated.

Octopus: NBA star Dwight Howard

Mother Nature: Actor Vivica A. Fox

Pufferfish: Singer Toni Braxton

Dalmatian: Rapper Tyga

Baby: Comedian Larry the Cable Guy

Cupcake: Singer/Songwriter Ruth Pointer

Hamster: Actor/Comedian Rob Schneider

Beach Ball: TV Personalities Mama June & Honey Boo Boo

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs every Wednesday on FOX at 8.00 pm.

Edited by Sabine Algur