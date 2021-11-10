When will 'The Masked Singer' Episode 9 air? Release date, guest panelist and more

Fox's top secret singing competition series, The Masked Singer, will air its ninth episode on November 10. The "Group A Semi-Final" episode will showcase the final four Group A singers who will compete in the semi-finals.

The upcoming episode of The Masked Singer will have a double elimination, and pop icon, will.i.am., will be joining the judges' panel as a guest.

When will 'The Masked Singer' Episode 9 air?

The ninth episode of The Masked Singer Season 6 will air on Monday, November 10, at 8.00 pm ET.

Here's a sneak peak of the upcoming episode:

About guest judge will.i.am

The "Group A Semi-Final" episode will feature will.i.am as a guest panelist. will.i.am is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. The star is also the founding member of the Black Eyed Peas.

The musician has released four solo albums so far. will.i.am has produced music for artists such as A.R. Rahman, Cheryl, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, David Guetta, U2, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Usher, Justin Timberlake and Nicki Minaj.

The Grammy-award winning artist has a total of 41 top-40 entries on the UK Singles Chart since 1998, and has sold over 9.4 million singles.

This won't be will.i.am's first encounter with reality television. The star has been a judge and mentor on several series, including The Voice UK, The Voice Australia and The Voice Kids.

About 'The Masked Singer' Episode 9

The Masked Singer Episode 9 is finally bringing its fans much closer to the finale. The "Group A Semi-Final" will feature the final four Group A contestants competing in the semi-finals, out of whom two participants will be eliminated.

Alter Ego judge will.iam will help the other judges in breaking down all the clues in the award-winning series.

The finalists on the show boast a combined worth of 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, 3 Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, 2 Super Bowl appearances and 2 Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The judges' panel for Season 6 also includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Season 6 of The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm on FOX.

Edited by Sabine Algur