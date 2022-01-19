Mark Schlissel's salary explored as University of Michigan President is fired over 'inappropriate' email controversy

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel was fired from his position for having an affair with a subordinate for several years. The Board of Regents said that the president violated the policy and the “dignity and reputation of the university.”

The board issued an official letter on January 15, 2022, to announce Schlissel’s immediate termination from his presidential position:

“There can be no question that you were acutely aware that any inappropriate conduct or communication between you and a subordinate would cause substantial harm to the dignity and reputation of the University of Michigan.”

It was mentioned that an anonymous source notified authorities about Schlissel’s secret relationship on December 8, 2021. Further investigation showed the president exchanged dozens of inappropriate emails with his lover using the account of the university.

The shocking revelation came a few months after Mark Schlissel implemented several rules on the university, strictly banning relationships between employees and denouncing all forms of misconduct within the campus.

What did University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel do?

Mark Schlissel found himself in the middle of a controversy after his forbidden relationship with a subordinate of his university came to light. He was immediately terminated from his $927,000 a year job for going against his own rules and violating the university policy.

The university published around 118 pages of private emails the president exchanged with his lover from his official ID. The Board of Regents dubbed the conduct “egregious” and mentioned that the emails had “inappropriate tone and inappropriate language”:

“Your conduct is particularly egregious considering your knowledge of and involvement in addressing incidents of harassment by University of Michigan personnel, and your declared commitment to work to 'free' the University community of s**ual harassment or other improper conduct."

The inappropriate email exchange reportedly began in 2019 when Mark Schlissel sent his subordinate an unbefitting article that she initially failed to download by herself.

Over the years, the emails continued to include discussions about “reading, recipes, travel and dinners” with the majority having improper undertones.

The emails contained attachments like screenshots of pizza order receipts and texts about luring each other to dinner. One particular email showed Schlissel asking his subordinate to join him on a business trip accessing $2,000 first class Delta flights and luxury hotels from the university’s money.

Another exchange read the president calling himself “lonely” despite being married to environmental and energy law attorney Monica Schwebs. Several instances also showed the duo attempting to co-ordinate their travel plans.

One particular conversation from July 2021 revealed a series of longing messages, like the woman mentioning her “heart hurts” and the president agreeing with “I know. Mine too.”

The email exchange reportedly began on September 2, 2019 and ended on December 3, 2021, just a few days before the university received an anonymous tip about the situation.

Following Mark Schlissel’s termination, former president Mary Sue Coleman was appointed interim president of the university.

A look into Mark Schlissel’s earnings from the University of Michigan

Mark Schlissel earned $927,000 a year at the University of Michigan (Image via Between The Whistles Detroit/Facebook)

Mark Schlissel became the president of University of Michigan in 2014 and received a base salary of $927,000 per year. In October 2021, he announced his decision to step down from his role by July 1, 2023, a year before his contract.

According to a document obtained by MLive, a new contract regarding the president’s exit package including details about compensation, perks and titles, was signed between Mark Schlissel and the University of Michigan Board of Regents on September 23, 2021.

It was decided that Schlissel would receive his annual $927,000 salary on the year of his departure. He was also eligible to become a special adviser to the university for a year and receive the title of president emeritus.

The university was set to provide him $5,000 a month for housing allowance during his one year as a special adviser. Schlissel also had the option of returning to university as a tenured professor with an approximate income of half of his salary as president.

He was even about to receive $2 million to fully equip a lab, an office, an administrative assistant and $36,000 per year to cover expenses. Additionally, he was eligible to take a year of administrative leave while receiving $927,000 salary for a second year after his departure.

However, the contract also mentioned authorities had the right to cease all benefits if Schlissel was terminated prior to his departure for failing to perform his duties or following regents’ orders, breaching contracts, meddling with university funds, committing discrimination, misconduct or any crime.

Following his termination, Mark Schlissel was ordered to return all university property. The agreement of providing him $927,000 salary for two years post departure was also canceled.

