What is Alexa Demie's age? 'Euphoria' star's yearbook photo controversy explored 

American actress Alexa Demie rose to fame with her character Maddy Perez, whom she plays on HBO's teen drama series Euphoria.

However, with the arrival of season 2, the cast of Euphoria, who play teenagers in the series, have once again come under the spotlight. Fans are back to wondering about Demie's real age.

Alexa Demie's age has been a mystery since 2019 and has sparked several controversies online. The topic has been trending again because of the release of Euphoria's new season.

What is the Alexa Demie age controversy?

The controversy began in 2019 when fans began speculating about Demie's real age after it was not mentioned anywhere.

As per a September 2019 New York Times article, Alexa Demi was aged 24 back then. However, following the release of Euphoria's first season and the rising fame of Demie, some fans alleged that they had dug up an alleged yearbook picture of the actress.

The photo suggested that she graduated in 2008 from John Marshall High School, Los Angeles. Thus, based on those calculations and if the photo is to be trusted, Alexa Demie would be somewhere around 30 or 31 years old.

As soon as her alleged photo went viral, many fans began accusing her of lying about her age. Additionally, people pointed out that Alexa's Wikipedia page does not mention her age, unlike other actors and people of fame. This led to various memes trending on social media platform Twitter, and sparked conversations about the problem of ageism in Hollywood.

Alexa Demie's IMDb profile confirms her age at the moment

As per Alexa Demie's IMDb profile, she was born in December 1990. With these calculations, as of 2022, the star is 31 years old. However, Demie has neither confirmed nor denied anything. There is no official statement confirming her age.

Demie started her acting career in 2015 with Oliver Daly's short film Miles, where she played the role of Sara. She later went on to star in several television series and films like Ray Donovan, Love, Mid90s, The OA, Waves, etc.

The actress got her big break when she played the role of Maddy Perez in HBO's Euphoria, which also co-stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira and Angus Cloud in pivotal roles.

Edited by Saman