What is Maxx Morando’s age? All about Miley Cyrus’ rumored new boyfriend

Miley Cyrus hosted her own New Year’s Eve Party broadcast by NBC. The 29-year-old was spotted with Maxx Morando ahead of her show. People magazine reported that the Midnight Sky singer was caught dancing and holding hands with the drummer backstage.

According to the Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus was first spotted hanging out with the drummer in Nashville, Tennessee. They attended Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show together in November, hinting to fans that the two may be dating.

Morando is best known for performing alongside Los Angeles-based band The Regrettes. He met his bandmates when he joined the School of Rock in Hollywood.

The 23-year-old left the band in 2018, after the release of their EP, Attention Seeker. He went on to drum for the band Liily.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship explored

According to E! News, the rumored couple have several mutual friends. An insider revealed that the two “are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians”.

The source also revealed that the pop singer is “happily dating Maxx; it’s official between them”.

The drummer was reportedly backstage alongside Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson during the New Year’s Eve Party rehearsals. The insider added:

“They were all super friendly with one another and seemed to have a great night.”

Besides being a musician, Morando also seems to have a knack for fashion. He collaborated with designer Shane Kastl to create an outfit for Cyrus. She was seen wearing a jacket with different colored sleeves with vibrant designs and white short-shorts.

Maxx Morando’s Instagram story showcasing Miley Cyrus’ outfit (Image via mmaxxm/Instagram)

Before the Wrecking Ball hitmaker was linked to Morando, she dated Australian singer Cody Simpson. However, the two called it quits in August 2020.

Prior to Miley’s relationship with Simpson, she was married to Liam Hemsworth. They split in August 2019.

