What is Fivio Foreign's net worth? Rapper spells "FU** CHILD SUPPORT" with money, sparks controversy

On January 23, rapper Fivio Foreign sparked controversy after posting a snap of himself with stacks of cash spelling out "FU** CHILD SUPPORT." The post received over 180,000 likes within ten hours, and has generated much interest behind the context of such a photo, which was not explained by the rapper.

The caption that accompanied the photo said:

"Good fathers shuddnt have to b on Child Support. [sic]"

This controversial post comes after Fivio and his girlfriend Jasmine Giselle reportedly welcomed their second child together in April last year.

The Big Drip rapper's Instagram post confused his followers as the 31-year-old did not provide context behind the picture. It is unclear if the post was directed to Jasmine Giselle or someone else. If the showcased money is to pay child support to Giselle, then this hints at their separation.

In 2020, Fivio Foreign was accused of being domestically abusive towards Giselle during her pregnancy. Later, it was clarified by the latter that "a nosy neighbor called the police" after "a situation happened" in their home.

How much is Fivio Foreign worth?

Fivio is estimated to have a net worth of around $2-5 million. Most of his fortune originates from approximately 11 years of professional career as a rapper. He first gained attention when he performed in a group with his friends called 800 Foreign Side, which was formed in 2013.

Foreign received mass popularity with his 2019 single, "Big Drip," which has since been certified Gold by Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

A few months after the song's release, the New York-native signed a deal with rapper Mase's Rich Fish Records under Sony's Columbia music label. The agreement only included production rights and was reportedly worth around $1 million.

The artist who presumably owns the publishing rights to his music has the opportunity to monetize the music and receive royalties. This means that Fivio Foreign receives a cut when his music is streamed or used in any content.

He reportedly has two EPs, i.e., 2019's Pain and Love and 2020's 800 B.C., which peaked Billboard's Top Heatseekers chart at number one position in 2020.

Fivio is also expected to release his first studio album titled B.I.B.L.E. in the future. As a rapper, he has previously collaborated with artists like 808Melo, Kanye West, Lil Tjay, Mase, and Pop Smoke, amongst others.

According to a 2020 article by Complex, the rapper also has plans to start his own record label, Foreign Side Records, which would boost his fortune even further.

