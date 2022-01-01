Who is Nylah Burton? Journalist sparks controversy after saying Queen Elizabeth should have died instead of Betty White in deleted tweet

In the wake of Betty White’s passing, journalist Nylah Burton came under fire for saying Queen Elizabeth should have died instead of the TV icon. In a now-deleted tweet, the reporter wrote:

“BETTY WHITE IS DEAD!?! Why couldn't it have been Queen Elizabeth?”

Despite sharp criticism, the writer continued to maintain her stance in follow-up tweets while arguing with her critics:

“Why not Queen Elizabeth?? The universe took the wrong old white lady smdh.”

Graham Ⓥ @twistol Whoever Nylah Burton is, she’s starting 2022 by ending her career. Whoever Nylah Burton is, she’s starting 2022 by ending her career. https://t.co/5KGvq0oGRM

The comments sparked immediate outrage on social media, and several people called out the journalist for her controversial views.

TV personality Piers Morgan remarked:

“Delete this, you disgusting piece of work.”

Meanwhile, To Di For Daily founder Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star that Nylah’s remarks were “appalling”:

“Wishing death on an elderly woman that has dedicated her entire life to serving others is appalling, especially after such a traumatic year for the Queen. I am disappointed that anyone would think that was a cute tweet, let alone someone that has had the privilege to write for publications like Vogue. Queen Elizabeth has had one hell of a year and deserves to be loved and respected for the sacrifices that she had made in her lifetime.”

IFBY KIPLING @KiplingIfby Nylah Burton, a Chicago-based writer courted massive controversry after she responded to the death of famed American TV and film actress Betty White not by sending condolences, but by wishing death on another person - the British monarch. Nylah Burton, a Chicago-based writer courted massive controversry after she responded to the death of famed American TV and film actress Betty White not by sending condolences, but by wishing death on another person - the British monarch.

According to The Daily Mail, Nylah Burton has written several articles about the Sussexes while criticizing the Royal Family.

Everything to know about Nylah Burton

Nylah Burton is a freelance journalist from Chicago (Image via Nylah Burton/Twitter)

Nylah Burton is a freelance writer and journalist from Chicago. She often writes about topics related to the “intersections of race, gender, and religion.” She gained recognition for her essays and coverage on Jews of Color.

The reporter has been associated with several prominent publications like HuffPost, Business Insider, Yahoo, ESSENCE, The Nation, Lilith Magazine, The New York Times and Alma, among others.

She has also served as a lifestyle writer for Bustle, covering topics pertaining to social justice, mental health and identity. The writer has also contributed to Vogue and Shondaland.

As per her Bustle profile, Nylah attended Howard University and earned a degree in Caribbean literature. She likes writing poetry, cooking new recipes, and binge-watching teen dramas on Netflix, especially Gilmore Girls.

Twitter slams Nylah Burton for controversial Betty White and Queen Elizabeth remark

Nylan Burton faced severe criticism for wishing upon Queen Elizabeth's death instead of Betty White (Image via Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of Betty White since Friday, December 31. Two weeks before celebrating her centennial birthday, the legendary actress passed away due to “natural causes”.

As hundreds of tributes poured in for The Golden Girls star, journalist Nylah Burton landed in hot waters for suggesting Queen Elizabeth should have been dead in place of Betty White.

Her comments led to severe social media outrage, with many users slamming the reporter on Twitter:

ChrisTheCustodian @TheCustodian38 Happy new year to everyone except Nylah Burton Happy new year to everyone except Nylah Burton

Trixi Trouble @TroubleTrixi @VOGUEIndia Your journalist Nylah Burton should be sacked immediately for her comments on Betty White and the Queen. What a disgusting piece of filth this woman is. Can we swap Betty's place with her...but send her down to the fiery pits of hell. Disgraceful harpy! @VOGUEIndia Your journalist Nylah Burton should be sacked immediately for her comments on Betty White and the Queen. What a disgusting piece of filth this woman is. Can we swap Betty's place with her...but send her down to the fiery pits of hell. Disgraceful harpy!

The Royal Bee @TheBee11 And you insisted on it, Nylah Burton? So, #VOGUE , What do you say about your writer's death wish upon a woman, mother, and grandmothef? And you insisted on it, Nylah Burton? So, #VOGUE , What do you say about your writer's death wish upon a woman, mother, and grandmothef? https://t.co/a9kN3fezh7

Al @alexjoseph88 What was deleted quicker?

Nylah Burton's Career or Nylah Burton's Career ending tweet. What was deleted quicker?Nylah Burton's Career or Nylah Burton's Career ending tweet.

Jen @jenoradio Don’t call @yumcoconutmilk a journalist, because she’s not. Not with a tweet like this. Hey @bustle , hire better writers. There are a lot of us out here who know how to navigate social media in an appropriate way. #NylahBurton Don’t call @yumcoconutmilk a journalist, because she’s not. Not with a tweet like this. Hey @bustle, hire better writers. There are a lot of us out here who know how to navigate social media in an appropriate way. #NylahBurton https://t.co/3PYbxP0UI7

Max Delane @TJContinue @voguemagazine #NylahBurton @byshondaland I would wonder if you would publically address this tweet from one of your journalists! I don't care about their preferences, that is a basic human right, but I most certainly draw the line in wishing another dead- THAT IS #HATESPEECH @voguemagazine @byshondaland I would wonder if you would publically address this tweet from one of your journalists! I don't care about their preferences, that is a basic human right, but I most certainly draw the line in wishing another dead- THAT IS #HATESPEECH ! #NylahBurton https://t.co/SSPkYpNlDI

In response to the backlash on social media, Nylah Burton changed her Twitter account to private and later deleted her account from the site. It remains to be seen if the writer will return to the platform and address the situation in the days to come.

