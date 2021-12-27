Who is Jaswant Singh Chail? Crossbow wielding man arrested after threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth in shocking video

Jaswant Singh Chail is being suspected as the 19-year-old masked man who threatened to assassinate Queen Elizabeth with a crossbow in a chilling video on Christmas Day.

The man was found around 500 meters away from the Queen’s private chambers and was arrested outside Windsor Castle nearly 24 minutes after his pre-recorded video surfaced on social media.

Jaswant Singh Chail's video and response by authorities

The incident took place while the Queen was having breakfast inside her residence prior to recording her annual Christmas address. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a man was arrested from the royal grounds around 8:30 am on December 25:

“A 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Scotland Yard mentioned that detectives were examining the video following the arrest:

“Following the man’s arrest, detectives are assessing the contents of a video.”

The intruder was initially seen on CCTV as he was walking around the royal gardens after scaling the outer fence of Long Walk with a rope ladder. He reportedly triggered security alarms after breaking into the castle grounds.

Police authorities also confirmed that a crossbow was discovered after conducting a search investigation of the suspect. Jaswant Singh Chail has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The incident took place at a time when nearly 20 royals were present inside the castle and placed royal security under scrutiny. A security review will reportedly take place in the wake of the latest situation.

Who is Jaswant Singh Chail?

Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested after he allegedly broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle (Image via Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Jaswant Singh Chail is a 19-year-old man of Indian origin, who lives with his family in a neighborhood in Southampton. The teenager recently made news after posting a shocking a video on Snapchat threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth.

In the clip, the suspect mentioned that he planned to assassinate the Queen to avenge the 1919 Jallianwallah Bagh massacre in India. He could be seen armed with a crossbow, wearing a black hoodie and a Star Wars inspired mask.

The man was also heard introducing himself and detailing his assassination plan in a distorted voice in the footage:

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Janus.”

Jaswant Singh Chail referred to himself as a Sith from Star Wars, and referred to himself as Darth Janus. The video also featured a picture of Sith Lord Darth Malgus on a wall behind the armed suspect.

The teenager also sent the video to his friends on Snapchat and shared that he was not expecting to survive his attempted attack on the Queen:

“If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they’re interested.”

Jaswant Singh Chail reportedly arrived at Windsor Castle and was scaling the metal wall of Long Walk with a rope ladder. He successfully broke into the royal grounds but triggered alarms during his attempt.

The intruder was immediately arrested by armed police on charges of “breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.” Following the arrest, police authorities reportedly searched the suspect’s four-bedded apartment.

One neighbor told The Sun, that Jaswant Singh Chail lived with his parents and the family mostly kept to themselves.

“The family keep themselves to themselves, like the rest of the estate, but we know there’s a teenage lad who lives there with his mum and dad.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said that Jaswant Singh Chail underwent a mental health assessment after his arrest and has been held under the Mental Health Act:

“The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment. He has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals. Inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are being progressed by Metropolitan Police Specialist Operations.”

The police also confirmed that Jaswant Singh Chail did not enter any building despite his attempt as “security processes were triggered” right after he entered the grounds. Authorities will also investigate how the suspect scaled the fence and entered the property.

