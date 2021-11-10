“You’re not alone” - Bella Hadid opens up about mental health issues in tearful Instagram post 

Bella Hadid recently opened up about her mental health struggles in an emotional Instagram post alongside a series of crying selfies. The supermodel shared a snippet of Willow Smith’s video on anxiety and insecurity and began her post quoting the latter.

The 25-year-old thanked Smith for her motivational words and said that the video made her feel “less alone”. She also mentioned that she could relate to the words as it defined her own state of mind:

"This is pretty much my every day, every night for a few years now."

The Kin Euphorics co-founder went on to share her own “truth” about mental health struggles and told followers they are not alone in their journey.

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”

Hadid’s latest post comes just a few days after the controversy regarding her Life in Looks video. The model was slammed after a clip of her detailing the struggles of growing up without designer clothes went viral on social media.

Bella Hadid has been in the spotlight since she was 16

Bella Hadid has been vocal about her mental health issues since 2019 (Image via Bella Hadid/Instagram)

Bella Hadid has long established herself as one of the most decorated models in Hollywood. Born to renowned real-estate professional Mohamed Hadid and former model-turned-reality TV star Yolanda Hadid, the model has grown up under the spotlight.

She began her career in modeling when she was just 16 years old and skyrocketed to fame shortly after. However, the former “Model of the Year” has always been open about the pressures of fame and its effects on mental health.

In her most recent confession, Bella Hadid also shared her own take on mental illness and attempted to share a message of hope and positivity with her followers:

“Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”

The U.S.-native also opened up about her own “breakdowns and burnouts” by sharing several tear-stricken selfies and photos:

“I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.”

Bella Hadid previously spoke about mental health issues during the 2019 Mental Health Awareness Day. At the time, the model opened about “depression” and “emotional instability”. Earlier this year she also announced a break from social media to prioritize mental health.

Edited by Prem Deshpande