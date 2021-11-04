"It makes me so emotional actually": Bella Hadid goes viral, says she wasn't allowed designer clothing in high school

A clip of Bella Hadid talking about her struggles growing up without designer clothing has gone viral online, leaving the internet unimpressed. Followers online were disappointed with the unacknowledgement of her privilege.

The now viral clip showcases the model talking about her “Life In Looks,” a series created by Vogue on YouTube. Though the video was uploaded in early August this year, a segment of the video has received heightened interest recently.

In the aforementioned clip, the model reminisces about her life looking at a picture of herself in Cannes, France this year which has now left the internet fuming.

What did Bella Hadid say in the Vogue video?

The former “Model of the Year” has grown to be one of the most successful supermodels in the industry. As the child of real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and former reality star Yolanda Hadid from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bella Hadid has lived in mansions galore and traveled in style.

In the clip going viral, Bella Hadid says:

"I never growing up had anything designer. My mum wouldn’t let me. I got my first pair of Louboutins when I graduated high school. It makes me so emotional actually. It makes me so happy looking at this picture. Here I look happy, at ease, I feel good about myself, I feel so beautiful."

She continued:

“I feel so blessed I made it out alive of the mental state I was in for years.”

The internet was exasperated by the amount of privilege that went unacknowledged in the said clip.

Reacting to the video, comments under an Instagram post which reported on the clip going viral read:

“I dream of being this out if [of] touch”

“Awww she’s trying to pretend she’s ever been underprivileged”

Another comment read:

“I made it out” of the mental hardships I had because I wasn’t allowed to buy designer. “Kim PEOPLE ARE DYING!”

Not long ago, Bella Hadid posted several montages of herself at a shoot for French designer brand Mugler on Instagram.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan