Alex Jones' wife arrested: 5 things to know about Erika Wulff-Jones

Erika Wulff-Jones, wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, was arrested on December 24 on charges of domestic violence.

Jones claimed the arrest, which took place at the couple's Austin, Texas residence, was a result of Wulff-Jones' "medication imbalance."

Deputy sheriffs took Erika Wulff-Jones into custody and booked her into a jail in Austin around 8:45 p.m. on December 24, 2021. The 43-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily harm to a family member and resisting arrest, search, or transportation, according to jail records.

Jones, who heads right-wing media organization Infowars, declined to comment on the incident aside from the fact that it was because of Wulff-Jones' medication change.

Speaking to news outlet Associated Press, Jones said:

It’s a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve. I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance.

A spokeswoman for the Travis County Sheriff's Office declined to provide more information on Wulff Jones' arrest on Christmas Day.

Wulff-Jones' attorney also did not comment on the incident.

The name of the victim has not yet been revealed.

Five things to know about Erika Wulff-Jones

Erika Wulff-Jones is the second wife of Alex Jones (Image via Daily Mail)

She is the second wife of Alex Jones: Erika Wulff-Jones is the second wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The duo tied the knot in 2017. Prior to that, Jones was married to Kelly Jones in 2007 but separated in 2015. She is a yoga instructor: Wulff-Jones founded New Order Yoga in 2012. As per Wulff-Jones' LinkedIn bio, the team curates yoga sequences to fit the client's desired goal. The practices at the organization are a blend of traditional and new methods. She is a college graduate: Erika Wulff-Jones is a gradute from the University of Washington. During her time in college, she studied Comparative History and Cultural Conflict Mediation. Later, she earned a 500-hour Registered Yoga Teacher certification in Austin and founded her own yoga studio. She is a mother and step-mother: She is the step mother of Alex Jones' three children from his first wife. Apart from that, Wulff-Jones and Alex Jones share one child from their current marriage. She has never been behind bars before: The Austin-based yoga instructor has never been to jail before until the December 24 incident. Her husband Alex Jones claimed that the domestic violence incident was because of the change in the medication of of Wulff-Jones.

