Who is Aariel Maynor? 29-year-old suspect arrested for murder of music executive Clarence Avant's wife, Jacqueline

On December 1, Clarence Avant's wife Jacqueline Avant was shot to death by Aariel Maynor after an alleged attempted robbery at their Beverly Hills home. Recently, authorities have taken in the primary suspect of the murder.

During the investigations, police identified the perpetrator from footage of security cameras around the Beverly Hills property.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Beverly Hills police Chief Mark Stainbrook later confirmed that the suspect has an extensive background in crime and is a parolee. In a press conference, Stainbrook also said:

"Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother, philanthropist, and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills, who has made an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the arts community."

What is known about Aariel Maynor?

The 29-year-old suspect allegedly murdered the 55-year-old wife of music magnate Clarence Avant. After identifying Maynor as the suspect, Beverly Hills Police shared his pictures on their Facebook page, featuring a snap of the perpetrator with a teardrop tattoo near his eye.

Aariel Maynor had allegedly used an AR-15 rifle while attempting to rob the Avant's Beverly Hills House. He was apparently caught when he accidentally shot himself in the foot while trying to break into another property right after murdering Jacqueline Avant.

On his Facebook profile, Aariel Maynor referred to himself as a "self-employed electrician". He reportedly attended Hartnell College and lived in Los Angeles, California. As per Heavy, Maynor follows the Rastafari religion, which has its origin in Africa.

According to ABC 7's reports, the authorities found Aariel Maynor around an hour after Jacqueline was pronounced dead. The police found the suspect near Graciosa Drive when they responded to a call about another shooting.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Maynor had an extensive criminal record that originated back in 2013. Furthermore, he was imprisoned and had served time for a previous robbery and grand theft. He was also involved in a domestic violence case, for which he received probation.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Aariel Maynor also reportedly worked in the p*rn industry as security.

Edited by Ravi Iyer