Yuma AZ Marine stops robbery in viral video, leaves internet in absolute awe 

A video of a US Marine Corps unarming a would-be robber is going viral on the internet. The incident, which took place at around 4:30 am on October 20 has left the internet in awe of the veteran.
Three masked robbers entered a gas station in Yuma, Arizona, in the early hours of the morning. One of them attempted to point their gun at the cashier, initiating a robbery, but the Marine grabbed the gun and tackled the potential robber.
The dramatic incident was caught in surveillance footage which showcased the US Marine Corps pinning down the robber until the police arrived. Two other robbers had fled the gas station at the time.
The Yuma County Sherriff’s Office released a press release stating that police deputies had responded to the attack, which took place at the Chevron gas station on Wednesday.
Internet left astonished by Marine tackling a robber at gas station
The Yuma County Sherriff’s Office confirmed to USA Today that the Marine Corps that successfully unarmed the robber was a customer named James Kilcer. When police officials asked the veteran “how he was able to take control of the situation,” he said:
“The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”
Reacting to the viral video, which has flooded the internet, netizens applauded Kilcer by saying:
Some additional comments read:
“I love how the second guy runs out so quickly. They know they pulled a gun on the wrong person.”
“That’s the best damn thing I’ve seen all year; we still have heroes.”
Another comment read:
“Thank you for your service...then and now and in the future also...”
One of the suspects who has been detained at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center is a juvenile. Police officials are still hunting for the other two suspects who attempted the robbery. They have not released the names of the robbers as of now.
No injuries took place during the attempted robbery.