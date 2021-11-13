What did Shadman do? All about YouTuber arrested for assault with deadly weapon

Shaddai "Shadman" Prejean was recently arrested for assaulting someone with a 'deadly weapon'. According to some tweets put out on November 12, the Swiss YouTuber (also known as Shadbase) was arrested near Glendale, Los Angeles.

As per the charge sheet released on Twitter, Shadman was apprehended late at night for allegedly committing a felony for assault on October 23. However, he was released on bail soon after, though the amount for the bail posted remains unknown.

It is believed the YouTube illustrator is slated to appear in front of a judge in court on November 15. No further details have been released for now.

Shadman's plethora of controversies

The YouTube artist has been under constant controversy since he joined the platform in 2008. Shadman was known for posting videos featuring his work, which included vulgar and NSFW artworks.

Shadman specialized in drawing s**ually explicit content with his graphic tablet, including p***ographic illustrations and digital comics. He primarily worked on Loli (aka Lolicon, based on Japanese anime and manga, these feature a childlike female character drawn within inappropriate scenarios) artworks.

Lolis are borderline illegal, depending on their illustration. They fall in the gray area where they can often be classified as 'child p**n'. Shadman has become a controversial figure on YouTube and other social media platforms because of the risque nature of his artwork.

These types of artwork saw several people label him as an alleged pedophile on social media.

In 2019, the 31-year-old announced that he would stop posting his Loli and other NSFW artworks online. Back then, he had cited the rising backlash that his content generates as his reason for discontinuing.

A website called Technotrenz alleged Shadman to have drawn artwork based on real underaged girls. They also claimed that he had made 34 artworks based on his mother.

Four years ago, Shadman was reported to have drawn then 12-year-old Logan star Dafne Keen inappropriately, leading to her lawyers temporarily shutting down his website.

During the 2016 election campaign, Shadman was reportedly requested by a social media follower to draw YouTuber Keemstar's underage daughter inappropriately with former US President Trump. Following this, Keemstar allegedly threatened to call authorities.

While several people criticized Shadman's artwork over the years, few have defended his work.

Edited by Ravi Iyer