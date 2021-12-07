Kathleen Moore missing: Boyfriend Collin Knapp arrested and charged with second-degree murder as search for missing Florida woman intensifies

Kathleen Moore, a 34-year-old missing woman from Florida, has been declared dead by authorities after they arrested her boyfriend Collin Knapp and charged him with second-degree murder.

The mother-of-one was recently reported missing after she was last seen on November 29 outside her boyfriend’s home in the Caramel Avenue Area near Pasco County, Florida. It was later reported that the couple fought the night of Kathleen’s disappearance.

Prior to Colin’s arrest, police discovered clothing with Kathleen’s blood at a county landfill that reportedly came from a dumpster at Harold Seltzer's Steakhouse, the former’s workplace. The gruesome discovery further intensified the search investigation but officials failed to find the missing person.

On Monday, December 6, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco mentioned that authorities had delayed the public address, hoping to get more information about Kathleen Moore from Knapp, but he remained “cold” and did not co-operate during the interview:

"We're hoping he was going to provide information during his interview. As one of our detectives described to us, he's very cold even when we're begging with him to tell us where her body is. He won't give us information."

Sheriff Nocco also mentioned that Colin Knapp has a long history of domestic violence against other women and was previously arrested for 10 felonies and nine misdemeanors.

Everything to know about Kathleen Moore

Kathleen Moore was a nursing student, restaurant worker and proud mother (Image via Kathleen Moore/Facebook)

Kathleen Moore was a nursing school student and restaurant server from Largo, Florida. She recently went missing and was later declared deceased after a fight with her boyfriend, Colin Knapp.

The 34-year-old was also the mother of a single child and reportedly worked at Whiskey Wings bar in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was last seen at around 1.00 AM on November 29 near her boyfriend’s residence in Pasco County.

Family members described Kathleen Moore as 5’9″ to 6′, weighing approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long black shirt, black jeans, and black shoes. According to official reports, on Sunday, November 28, Kathleen and her boyfriend left Largo to spend time in Indian Rocks Beach.

They were reportedly spotted at several bars around the area with friends and were seen arguing throughout the night. Her boyfriend, Colin Knapp, claimed that around 12.30 AM on November 29, Kathleen More was in his car while he went to buy cigarettes.

He further mentioned that he left for his job at Harold Seltzer's Steakhouse an hour later to complete a meat inventory order and Kathleen went to his house. However, no evidence or surveillance footage was found to corroborate the claims.

Kathleen Moore was reported missing the next morning after she failed to show up at work. Her high school friend Erica Swanson told The Sun that the former Facetimed one of her friends before her disappearance mentioning she had a fight with her boyfriend and “was trying to leave and waiting for an Uber."

The woman reportedly left her car at Nikki Wallen’s house before leaving with her friend. Nikki, the victim’s friend for 20 years told WFLA that it was unlike Kathleen to miss work and school:

“It’s like her to leave her car at my house. But it’s not like her to miss work and school and to not contact me, so it’s not her having her car there for days, it’s me not hearing from her that I know something isn’t right. Something happened.”

Later in the day, Kathleen Moore’s phone was found by a homeless man in a dumpster near Walgreens. The investigation was initially deemed a missing person’s case and not a criminal case until clothes marked with the woman’s blood was discovered in a landfill that arrived from boyfriend’s workplace.

Although Kathleen’s story has possibly come to a tragic end, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a statement that she was loved by everyone in her community:

"Whether it was Kathleen's nursing school friends, people that she works with, and everyone else, the amount of love that they were showing, trying to find her… So if there's one thing that I can tell the family is that Kathleen was absolutely loved by this community."

As the investigation surrounding the case continues to be underway, it remains to be seen if Kathleen Moore’s remains will be discovered by authorities in the days to come.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia