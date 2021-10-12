Who is Camaryn Swanson? All about Tyga’s ex amid domestic violence allegations 

Tyga’s former girlfriend Camaryn Swanson has reportedly accused the rapper of alleged domestic violence. The latter recently took to Instagram to share pictures of wounds and bruises, claiming the musician attacked her during a verbal altercation.

Sources close to the singer told TMZ that his ex allegedly arrived at his residence at around 3:00 am while being under the influence. They mentioned that the rapper took Camaryn inside the house after she allegedly started screaming outside his house.

Camaryn Swanson IG Story (1/2)

However, Camaryn refuted the claims and shared screenshots from her conversation with the singer that showed the latter sending a car to pick her up in the middle of the night.

Camaryn Swanson IG Story (2/2)

According to Camaryn, Tyga hit her after they got into a fight, and her mother came to escort her out of the singer’s house. She later filed a domestic abuse complaint against Tyga.

According to TMZ, officials reportedly noticed “visible marks” on Camaryn’s face and necks. They have taken a felony complaint against Tyga but have not arrested the rapper so far.

The recording artist reportedly refused to speak with police after they visited his home on Monday. However, he will have to visit the LAPD office on Tuesday to address the situation and alleged claims.

Everything about Tyga’s former girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

Camaryn Swanson is a fashion designer and influencer (Image via camarynswanson/Instagram)

Camaryn Swanson is a popular fashion designer and social media influencer. She was born on 25 January 1999 and is currently 22-years-old. She is best known as the co-founder of lifestyle and fashion brand, Meaning of Mine.

She established the company along with her sister Elle Swanson, and operates it with a workforce that consists only of women. The brand gained popularity for its high-quality fabrics, stylish designs and comfortable products.

The company has introduced a variety of clothing collections like Mine Swim, Mine Sweats and Mine Active. The Swanson siblings have also embraced eco-friendly fabrics to promote sustainable fashion. The company is involved in environmental protection programs and charity events.

Camaryn Swanson has already established a significant following on social media. She has over 700k followers on Instagram and more than 50k followers on TikTok. She is also represented by Genflow Talent.

Camaryn started dating Tyga earlier this year and publicly confirmed their relationship in March. The couple also sparked engagement rumors after the former was photographed with a large ring twice in July.

However, the pair recently called it quits and are currently making news for Camaryn’s domestic violence allegations against the Rack City singer. Prior to dating Camaryn, Tyga was in a publicized relationship with Kylie Jenner.

He also shares a child with model Blac Chyna. He has been linked to several other prominent names, including Iggy Azealia, Amina Blue and Bella Poarch, among others.

Edited by Siddharth Satish