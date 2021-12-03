Who is Landon Ross? All about Julian Morris' boyfriend of 18 years as 'Pretty Little Liars' star comes out in touching post

Actor Julian Morris recently came out by dedicating an emotional post to his longtime boyfriend, Landon Ross. The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram to celebrate his 18th anniversary with Landon, sharing a series of loved-up photos from their journey together.

The photo set contained pictures of the couple holding hands atop a mountain, lying down on a flower field and spending time on a beach, among others. The post also had a hilarious video showing Julian Morris dancing in front of his partner.

Landon also responded to Julian’s touching tribute by posting another series of pictures on his own Instagram account to mark the occasion. He shared a collection of images and videos and mentioned that beginning his 19th year with the actor was the “best thing” of his life.

It is not known how the couple met each other but they reportedly started dating when Julian Morris was just 20 years old. Although the pair did not officially confirm their relationship before their 18th anniversary, they have made frequent appearances on each other’s social media over the years.

Everything to know about Julian Morris' partner, Landon Ross

Landon Ross is an artist based in Los Angeles. He reportedly specializes in painting, sculpture, installation and video art. According to his LinkedIn profile, his work surrounds the themes of science, philosophy and naturalism.

He graduated from the University of California with a degree in Fine Arts. He was recently associated with a medium-spanning fMRI self-portraiture project and worked in collaboration with Antonio Damasio, David Dornsife Chair of Neuroscience, and Hanna Damasio, Dana Dornsife Professor of Neuroscience at Brain and Creativity Institute at the University of Southern California.

Landon was previously part of prominent exhibitions at the L.A. Art Show and Cal-Tech, among others. His work has spanned across several topics like ontology of mathematics, consciousness, the self as well as origin stories of a distinct epistemological stance.

He reportedly wants to continue working within the framework of naturalism with an emphasis on artist’s role in channeling “the human inclination for the numinous and sublime.” Landon has also contributed to Huffpost in the past. He recently made news after his longtime relationship with actor Morris came to light.

