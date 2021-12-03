Sativa Transue GoFundMe: Sister raises more than $38,000 after 26-year old allegedly beaten to death by boyfriend at All Ritmo Cancun Resort

Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old woman from Washington, was reportedly beaten to death by her boyfriend, Taylor Allen, on November 26, 2021. The couple were vacationing in Cancun for Thanksgiving weekend and allegedly got into a fight on the night of the incident.

Officials discovered her body on the fourth floor of the All Ritmo Cancun Resort after hotel staff found her in the room and called the emergency services. The victim’s mother Jayme Bolieu told The Daily Beast that her daughter was “beaten to a bloody pulp.”

Although Sativa’s boyfriend has not been confirmed as the killer, the Mexico Attorney General’s Office said in an official statement that they have detained a man in relation to the crime:

“The Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office reports that they have detained a man of foreign nationality, a probable participant in the femicide of a woman.”

According to KREM, Sativa’s sister Mykayla Bolieu said that the former’s death left the family “devastated, shocked, confused and looking for answers.” The family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser for the victim and already received more than $38,000 in donations.

The campaign has been organized to collect Sativa Transue’s funeral expenses and to bring her body from Mexico to her hometown in the United States.

Sativa Transue’s cause of death explored

Sativa Transue reportedly wanted to visit her family in Spokane for Thanksgiving when her boyfriend Taylor Allen insisted she leave for a vacation in Mexico. The former’s sister Mykayla Bolieu told KHQ that Taylor was very controlling:

“Her boyfriend was very controlling and he said, ‘No, I don’t want to go home. Let’s go to Mexico.' She loved Mexico. She had been there before. She texted me Friday that the sun was nice – and I am so beyond grateful that she got to enjoy it.”

Mykayla later wrote on Facebook that Sativa Transue and her boyfriend had an argument and the victim told her friends that she needed stitches:

“My sweet sister was talked into going to Cancun instead of coming home for Thanksgiving. And she left Thursday. Yesterday she was messaging me, showing me the views, snapchatting my daughter Amelia. She told me she wasn’t having the best trip, but she was enjoying the sun. Last night she texted her friends, who are amazing by the way. She was in a fight with her boyfriend and they said she had to have stitches.”

Sativa’s friends reportedly attempted to contact the FBI but unfortunately her mother received a call from the Mexican consulate that her daughter had passed away. Jayme Bolieu confirmed the news of her death while speaking to The Daily Beast:

“I received a call from the Mexican consulate letting me know my daughter has passed away and that she’s been found dead. How could my beautiful healthy daughter be gone? In another country? It took my breath away. A part of me died. She was my baby. I had her at 16. We grew up together. She was my life, my reason for living, my best friend.”

Sativa Transue and Taylor Allen started dating nearly three years ago. However, her family expressed concern over the relationship just six months after they started dating and asked the former to return home from Washington.

As per Sativa’s family, her boyfriend was “emotionally abusive” and often checked her phone and kept an eye on her family’s messages. They also mentioned that Taylor struggled with alcoholism, and Sativa said he turned into a “beast” after drinking.

Authorities also shared that the suspect was charged with fourth-degree assault in 2012. On Monday, Cancun law enforcement officials released a blurred mugshot of the suspect in which he appeared to be in a hotel bathrobe.

He is reportedly being held in jail in Mexico and is pending further investigation. Meanwhile, Sativa Transue’s family is hoping to receive justice for her tragic and unfortunate demise.

The US State Department has confirmed that they are currently identifying the exact cause of death and investigating the motive behind the crime.

