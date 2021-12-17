Man wears thong as face mask in viral video, gets kicked off United Airlines flight

Florida native Adam Jenne wore a thong as a face mask during a United Airlines flight and was ordered to get off the airplane. In a viral video from the flight, the man attempted to cover his face with red underwear to comply with the mask mandate.

However, crew members objected to the action and claimed that he used the thong to protest the rule of mandatory usage of face masks. He was then asked to disembark from the flight after authorities mentioned he would not be able to continue his journey using a thong as face cover.

After Adam Jenne mentioned that the thong was a “mask” and “doing its job”, he was informed that the move was “not in compliance” with the airlines’ mask mandate policy. Following a few minutes of discussion, Adam Jenne agreed to leave the aircraft.

Adam Jenne responds to his face mask controversy

Adam Jenne recently made news for being forced off an airplane after wearing a red thong as a face mask during a United Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Following his disembarking, he confirmed to NBC 2 that the bizarre move was part of his protest against the federal mask mandate. Adam also mentioned that he has repeated the same action on several other flights:

“I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity. Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew. Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational.”

The 38-year-old further expressed his disappointment with the rules while justifying his actions:

“It’s nonsense, it’s all nonsense, Covid doesn’t know that we’re cruising at altitude. It’s stupid, the whole thing is theatre. I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity.”

He went on to compare himself with the American activist Rosa Parks, who is recognized for her role in the Montgomery bus boycott and is known as the “first lady of civil rights”:

“Everything else that has sparked change in this country has come from everyday people, Rosa Parks was nobody famous, she changed the course of history.”

Meanwhile, United Airlines issued an official statement while speaking to The Independent about the issue:

“The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to take-off, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air.”

Adam Jenne also mentioned that he received an email from United Airlines stating he has been banned from flying with the airline until the situation is reviewed by the Passenger Incident Review Committee.

