Who was Jose Angel Hernandez aka Flow LA Movie? Puerto Rican music producer and family die in plane crash 

Flow La Movie, a Puerto Rican music producer, has tragically died along with his son, wife, and six others. Passengers passed after their private jet crashed and caught fire.

The horrific event took place in the Dominican Republic as pilots were attempting an emergency crash landing on Wednesday.

The Gulfstream IV aircraft took off from La Isabela International Airport for Orlando, Florida. Problems ensued within 15 minutes and the flight ended up crashing near Las Americas International Airport.

Flow La Movie, whose real name is Jose Angel Hernandez (38), his wife Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia (31), and their four-year-old son Jayden Hernandez were present on the flight.

Why did Flow La Movie's plane crash?

Heliodas Aviation Group, the owner of the plane, said in a statement that the cause of the crash is yet to be investigated.

Kai Schenhals, the Deputy Director of the Fire Department, confirmed that Flow La Movie, along with the other passengers and crew, were dead by the time they arrived. They also mentioned that they believe that a part of the aircraft appeared to be damaged prior to takeoff.

Director of the Air Accidents Investigative Commission, Brigadier General Emanuel Tamayo, told Telemundo that the cause of the accident is yet to be explored.

According to Telemundo, three American victims were on the flight as well: Jesiel Yabdiel Silva (13), Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez (18), and Keilyan Hernandez Pena (21).

Three crew members between the ages of 26 to 47 also lost their life during the crash.

The National Association of Pilots RD sent out a statement mourning the loss of the crew members who died during the Flow La Movie plane crash. It read:

"It's with great regret that we bid farewell to our fellow pilots and stewardess and the other occupants of the Helidosa company aircraft. Now we only have to wait for the causes of the accident from the authorities. May God, the Father, welcome them into his abode."

A man who claimed to be the brother of one of the deceased flight members claimed:

"The plane had faults, and they knew it."

Who was Flow La Movie?

Flow La Movie gained popularity after creating many Latin American pop sensations including Te Bote, which was sung by Ozuna and Bad Bunny. The song went on to remain on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs list for 14 weeks.

The music producer had invested in several Latino rappers and singers across Latin America and Florida.

Flow La Movie also launched an independent indie record label. He managed artists like Xound, Casper Magico and Nio Gracia.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia