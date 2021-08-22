"The whole plane would've blew up" - Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis survives a scary plane crash

Three-division boxing champion Gervonta Davis survived a plane crash earlier today.

The 26-year-old went live on Instagram minutes after the accident and revealed that his plane crashed before it took off completely. Davis also clarified that he didn't suffer any injuries.

From what Davis showed during his live Instagram session, the plane that he and his team had boarded slid off the runway. 'Tank' added that the pilots could have flown the plane through take off, but decided not to do so when they suspected a technical failure, suggesting that the pilots weren't to be blamed.

“I’m good, it’s just that my a** is hot, I’m sitting on this hot-ass concrete... For everybody wanting to fly private, I think it’s over with. I’ll be driving or catching a train," said Gervonta Davis.

Gervonta Davis' Instagram live video was later uploaded to YouTube by Fighthype.com.

Davis is coming off a stunning 11th-round victory over Mario Barrios.

Moving up in weight class to challenge the former WBA super lightweight champion, the Mayweather Promotions star finished his countryman in a rather convincing fashion.

WBA has issued Gervonta Davis a deadline for his next title defense

Gervonta Davis presently holds the WBA (Regular) lightweight title, the WBA (Super) super featherweight title and the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title.

Seeking clarification from Davis regarding his next title fight, the WBA has issued 'Tank' a deadline.

As per the WBA's order, Gervonta Davis will have to decide which one of his titles he'll defend in his next fight by August 27, 2021.

"You first conquer the Super Featherweight (130 lbs.) title on April 21, 2018; then on December 28, 2019 you won the vacant Lightweight (135 lbs.) title; and on June 26, 2021 you made stepped forward and conquered the WBA Super Lightweight (140 lbs.) title, in every title fight you have featured you gave a demonstration of what you are made of... For the WBA titles and the awards continue to be given to the champions and continue to be attractive. To keep giving equal opportunities to future champions, we would like you to inform us by Friday August 27, 2021. Which title you own at present – Super Featherweight or Lightweight or Super Lightweight- you will keep and defend from now,” said Carlos Chavez, chairman of the WBA Championship Committee. (via boxingscene.com)

