Gervonta Davis: Nickname, Height, Weight, Age & UFC records

Gervonta Davis’ stock has been steadily going up in the sport of boxing ever since he made his professional debut in 2013.

The Baltimore-born American is undefeated in the boxing ring and is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters today. His KO of Leo Santa Cruz in October was a thing of beauty, and has been considered as one of the best KO’s of 2020.

His win impressed many boxing legends. He was even lauded for his win by former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Gervonta Davis is the current WBA (regular) lightweight champion, a belt he has held since 2019. Additionally, he is also the WBA (Super) super featherweight champion, a feat he achieved after knocking out Santa Cruz.

While Ryan Garcia has been vocal about fighting Gervonta Davis, his next outing is yet to be confirmed. Garcia has promised to knock out Gervonta Davis within two rounds if Davis accepts the fight against the 22-year-old.

Gervonta Davis is widely regarded as Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s protégé and therefore has been under the lens for his performances since his debut. He has so far lived up to the hype.

As boxing fans eagerly await his next encounter, here is a closer look at the boxer.

Gervonta Davis nickname

Advertisement

Given the power and speed that Gervonta Davis possesses, he has been nicknamed ‘The Tank’ by his peers. Not only is he built like a tiny tank, he hits likes one as well.

Gervonta Davis height

Fighting in boxings flyweight and lightweight division, Gervonta Davis is 5 feet 5.5 inches (166 cms) tall. He has a reach of 67.5 inches (171 cms).

Gervonta Davis weight

Gervonta Davis weighed in at 129 and three-quarters of a pound in his last fight.

Gervonta Davis age

Davis was born on November 7th, 1994. He is currently 26 years old.

Gervonta Davis UFC record

Gervonta Davis is yet to make his MMA debut and has not yet fought in the UFC. However, the boxer did come close to fighting TJ Dillashaw a couple of years ago and has shown interest in MMA.

I wanna fight the dude that fought Cody yesterday — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) August 5, 2018

Davis had called out Dillashaw after TJ got his second win against Cody Garbrandt. Gervonta Davis was ready to fight in the MMA octagon as well but the fight never materialized.

In boxing, he is currently undefeated at 24 – 0. 23 of his 24 wins have come via KO.