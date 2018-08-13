UFC News: TJ Dillashaw invites Professional Boxer to a fight in the UFC

UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw

What's the story?

Following TJ Dillashaw's successful UFC Bantamweight Title defense against former champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227, the former has now apparently been challenged to a fight by two-time super featherweight Boxing World Champion Gervonta Davis.

In case you didn't know...

Professional American Boxer Gervonta Davis is a two-time Super Featherweight Boxing World Champion having held the WBA (Super) title since April 2018 and previously the IBF title in 2017.

In July of 2018, Davis was also ranked as the second-best active super featherweight by The Ring magazine, The Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, and Boxrec, as well. Throughout his Professional Boxing career, Davis has knocked out the likes of Jesus Cuellar, Francisco Fonseca, and former British super-featherweight champion Liam Walsh.

The heart of the matter

The on-going social media beef between current UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw and Gervonta Davis initially ignited when the latter went on to mock Dillashaw, following his win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227.

On 5th August, Davis first tweeted out claiming that he wants to fight Dillashaw, whom he referred to as "the dude". In response to Davis, Dillashaw then tweeted out the following, as the two fighters continued to engage in a heated war of words on social media.

Bring it! I heard they were handing out belts after Loma left your division https://t.co/fNnHPqFKJQ — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) August 9, 2018

However, in a recent tweet, Dillashaw seemingly invited Davis to a fight inside the Octagon and also noted that the latter should instead ask veteran Boxer Floyd Mayweather for permission beforehand.

Dillashaw seems to pretty confident (as he should be) regarding a potential Octagon fight against Davis, as he additionally also claimed that he'd knock out the latter within the first round.

😂 Come on over then. Ask daddy Mayweather for permission and come sign a one fight contract then. Actually, no need for a one fight contract, just sign a one round contract. That’s all I need. https://t.co/48i3m55vqu — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) August 11, 2018

What's next?

As of right now, there's no word from UFC management if the promotion is actually planning on booking a potential superfight between TJ Dillashaw and Gervonta Davis inside the Octagon.

Even though it seems pretty unlikely to happen, we should never say never, considering the fact that Conor McGregor was able to book himself in a fight against Floyd Mayweather.