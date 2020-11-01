UFC Lightweight Conor McGregor reacts to Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' vicious uppercut KO

Former UFC two-division Champion Conor McGregor was impressed by the performance put up by boxer Gervonta 'Tank' Davis on Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view.

Proper No. Twelve, the whiskey brand founded and owned by Conor McGregor, was a sponsor for the event. The brand had purchased real estate on the PBC boxing ring, and the name of Proper No. Twelve was visible on the ropes, on the canvas, and in the corners.

Conor McGregor reacts to Tanks' KO win

Gervonta Davis sealed the match in the sixth round with vicious left uppercut that knocked his opponent Leo Santa Cruz out cold.

Gervonta Davis with the KO of the year against Leo Santa Cruz last night 😳#DavisSantaCruz pic.twitter.com/wGidM46LQh — FUN88 (@fun88eng) November 1, 2020

Conor McGregor praised 'Tank' Davis in the tweet for his 'back hand' skills, and also said he was praying for health and safety of Santa Cruz.

My lord! What a vicious uppercut that was. Praying for the health and safety of Santa Cruz there. The young man “Tank” Davis has some serious venom in that back hand shot. Incredible!@ProperWhiskey fight night 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Gervonta Davis defended his WBA secondary Lightweight title for the second time and was crowned with the WBA junior Lightweight title that Santa Cruz was holding too, as the fight was at 130 pounds.

The mean uppercut knockout that delivered the win for Davis is most certainly going to be a Knockout of the Year contender. With this victory, Davis also took his boxing career record to an extremely impressive 24-0, 23 of them coming via knockouts.

Gervonta Davis is a protégé and student of retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, whom Conor McGregor faced in the second-highest selling pay-per-view event in history and lasted ten rounds before losing via TKO.

Conor McGregor set to make UFC return

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is preparing for his UFC return once again. The Irishman announced his retirement earlier this year because he felt like the sport did not excite him anymore as much.

However, UFC President Dana White said last month that Conor had asked for a fight against Dustin Poirier. Since UFC had their plans all laid out for this year, the bout has now been reportedly scheduled for January 23.

Conor McGregor readily accepted, and so did Dustin Poirier.

The fight is yet to be made official by UFC. But Conor McGregor confirmed recently that he is preparing to make his return at Lightweight, which means his fight with Poirier will be a 155-pound bout. UFC president Dana White confirmed that the fight is official, as far as he is aware.

Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today. Full body composition scan complete and the results came back =

Lightweight Division incoming 👑 pic.twitter.com/4CiZOFkL2H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2020

In his last outingat UFC 246, Conor McGregor finished Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in a 40-second knockout.