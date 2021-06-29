"I'll give myself an 8" - Gervonta Davis rates his performance against Mario Barrios

Gervonta Davis recently added another feather to his cap as he beat Mario Barrios in the main event of Showtime's pay-per-view event on June 26, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the win, EsNews caught up with 'Tank' Davis backstage to ask him a few questions about the fight. One of them was how Gervonta Davis scored his performance against the previously unbeaten Mario Barrios. 'Tank' Davis replied by saying:

"I'll probably give myself a nice 8."

When asked why he didn't think he deserved a full ten, Davis and his team noted that there was always room for improvement.

Gervonta Davis' win over Mario Barrios is extremely impressive

Gervonta Davis possibly faced the toughest challenge of his career in Mario Barrios. Going up two weight classes to fight the 140-pound junior welterweight champion was never going to be easy. To add to that, Barrios had a significant height and reach advantage over Gervonta Davis.

On paper and in visuals, the size difference between the two combatants looked immense. Mario Barrios is 5'10" tall with a 71-inch reach. Gervonta Davis, on the other hand, is just under 5'6" with a 67.5-inch reach. Looking at the statistics, you'd think this would have been a walk in the park for the defending champion.

However, Gervonta Davis put on a clinical display of power and precision. While he did get outboxed in the first few rounds, 'Tank' unleashed some phenomenal shots to drop Barrios twice in the eighth round and once in the eleventh round. Gervonta Davis claimed the title with a TKO victory after the referee called a stop to the contest after the eleventh-round knockdown.

'Tank' celebrated his victory with a backflip off the ring corner.

In addition to his championship-winning performance, Gervonta Davis also made headlines for the t-shirt he was wearing. 'Tank' Davis was seen wearing a t-shirt that read "Free Casanova". Read more about that here.

While the official payouts for the Showtime PPV haven't been disclosed yet, Gervonta Davis is expected to make around $5 million. His opponent Mario Barrios is expected to rake in $1.5 million. However, these are speculative figures.

