Why did 'Tank' Gervonta Davis wear a t-shirt that read 'Free Casanova' for his fight against Mario Barrios?

'Tank' Gervonta Davis moved up two weight classes on Saturday night to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

After landing two game-changing knockdowns in the eighth round, Gervonta Davis walked away with a third belt added to his current collection via an 11th round TKO of Mario Barrios. 'Tank' is also the WBA (Regular) lightweight since 2019 and WBA (Super) super featherweight champion since 2020.

Gervonta Davis knocks down Mario Barrios TWICE in Round 8 😬💥 #DavisBarrios pic.twitter.com/K3lDkzjkEg — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) June 27, 2021

Also Read: How much did Gervonta Davis make last fight?

After the fight was over, Gervonta Davis was seen wearing a t-shirt that said 'Free Casanova' on it along with a picture of his friend, Brooklyn-based rapper Caswell Senior, aka Casanova.

Casanova has previously walked Davis out before his fights, and the two have been spotted hanging out together in parties as well.

What is the significance of Gervonta Davis' 'Free Casanova' t-shirt?

Casanova shot to fame as a rapper with the song 'Don't Run' in 2016, which first received heavy radio play in New York City and later caught the attention of Memphis Bleek, a close associate of Jay-Z. In October that year, Casanova was signed by Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation, under Warehouse Music Group and released several albums.

On December 1, 2020, Casanova was arrested in connection to New York City-based mob activity. A federal warrant was declared for his arrest by prosecutors from the Southern District of New York Federal Court. Casanova was alleged to be a leader within the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang.

He was one of the 18 members of the gang who were arrested and charged with 'Racketeering, Murder, Narcotics, Firearms, And Fraud Offenses', per the statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"As alleged in the Indictment, members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in the statement.

However, Casanova was the only one not apprehended, and an arrest warrant was issued for him. He surrendered himself to federal authorities the next day and pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession. He was not charged with murder either.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Casanova's defense counsel James Kousouros said that the rapper had been "painted with a broad brush of conspiratorial conduct." Kousouros stated that the act of surrendering was consistent with that of an innocent man, and therefore he expected to be exonerated.

Gervonta Davis was making a statement by demanding Casanova's acquittal with his t-shirt. 'Tank' even wore the same t-shirt to the press conference following the fight on Saturday night.

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari