How much did Gervonta Davis make last fight?

Gervonta Davis moved up two weight classes to 140 pounds and turned in an impressive showcase against previously unbeaten Mario Barrios on Saturday, June 26, 2021. While an official purse announcement for the fight has not yet been made, 'Tank' Davis is expected to earn $1 million in base pay and a 60% PPV share, according to Sports Payout.

Factoring in his bonuses and PPV share, the 26-year-old rising star is expected to walk away with a total of $5 million.

Meanwhile, Barrios is expected to make significantly less than Davis, despite coming into the fight as the champion. The Mexican-American will reportedly earn $500,000 in base pay with a 40% PPV share. It's expected that Barrios will make $1.5 million in total for the recently-concluded main event fight.

'Tank' Davis added a third title to his collection by stopping Barrios, the WBA junior welterweight champion, in round eleven of a highly competitive slugfest in the main event of Showtime's PPV in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gervonta Davis' career-defining performance earned him his 25th victory as well as a handsome payday.

Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios recap

There were questions about whether Gervonta Davis could maintain his power and speed in a heavier weight class. But, come fight night, 'Tank' Davis passed the test with flying colors, stopping Mario Barrios via TKO in the 11th round.

With a five-inch height advantage, Barrios towered over Davis, who spent much of his career fighting at 130 and 135 pounds. But size didn't matter to 'Tank' Davis as he methodically broke down his opponent.

The 26-year-old pugilist sent Barrios crashing into the canvas twice in the eighth round and again in the penultimate round. Barrios valiantly got back up each time, but referee Thomas Taylor saw enough, calling for the stoppage.

The win elevated Gervonta Davis' record to 25-0, while Mario Barrios fell to 26-1 with his first professional defeat. During the post-fight interview, Gervonta Davis said he's proud of his performance:

"I made it tough, I made it tough. I definitely could have made it easier but it is what it is. I went up two weight classes and I got the job done."

"It was just adjustments. He is 140 and I wanted to catch him with clean shots. I don't just want to throw any type of shot. At first I was missing them but eventually I caught up to him."

