Who won the Gervonta 'Tank' Davis fight tonight?

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis proved that size didn't matter after successfully making his junior welterweight debut against Mario Barrios on Saturday in the main event of Showtime's pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia.

'Tank' Davis moved up two weight divisions and handed previously unbeaten WBA 140-pound champion Barrios his first defeat. What Davis lacked in height and size, he made up for in power and speed. The Baltimore native dropped Barrios twice in the eighth round and once again in the 11th round to secure the TKO win.

Floyd Mayweather told 'Tank' Davis that he's losing on the unofficial card before the 10th round. The 26-year-old didn't like what his mentor said, but he responded with urgency, making sure the judges didn't have a say in the outcome of the fight.

Displaying the heart of the champion, Barrios got up each time 'Tank' Davis sent him to the canvas. However, referee Thomas Taylor saved the Mexican-American from taking unnecessary damage, stepping in at 2:13 of the penultimate round.

With the win, 'Tank' Davis captured his third title and improved his record to 25-0. He also scored a second consecutive finish as he's coming off a 'Knockout of the Year' stoppage against Leo Santa Cruz last October.

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis learns from Floyd Mayweather

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis has the luxury of learning from one of the best boxers in history. He has cultivated a close relationship with his mentor, Floyd Mayweather, through the years.

During an interview with Complex, 'Tank' Davis revealed what the undefeated icon taught him:

"He’ll show me things, tell me why he would do that while sparring. He’s like a teacher. He talks to me and I watch him. I’m a student in there."

"A great student is someone who their cup is never full. When you think your cup full that’s when you’re going downhill. You get reminded everyday. He’s probably still learning, because no matter how old he is or how good he is, he can still pick up things, even if it’s not in the ring. We all need to learn every day. That’s why I’m so successful because my cup never full. Always halfway. I’m always willing to learn new things."

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari